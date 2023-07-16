Indian pride and imperial wars

July 16, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

Indian soldiers were cannon fodder for the British Empire in two World Wars. Indian strategy cannot afford to forget that.

The participation of Indian soldiers in France’s Bastille Day parade on July 14 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an occasion to celebrate the involvement of Indian troops in both World Wars. Indian peasants, recruited by the colonial British government, fought wars across the world for the Empire. Indian taxpayers paid for this army and 74,000 Indian lives were lost in World War I. Over 1.3 million Indian soldiers participated in WWI, and 2.5 million troops fought in locales from Asia to Africa and Europe, including the battlefields of France, in WWII. Those who survived and returned from WWI became part of the colonial military at home that ruthlessly oppressed nationalists. I am at a loss to understand why India or the Indian Army should be remembering this as anything other than what it was — oppressive, racist, inhuman colonialism.

In 1914, Gandhi urged Indians to support the war effort in any way they could and that they “share the responsibilities of membership of this great Empire, if we would share its privileges”. After the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Indian nationalists, Gandhi considered it “the duty of every Indian soldier... to sever his connection with the Government”, and that it was “contrary to national dignity” for any Indian to serve as a soldier for a government “which has brought about India’s economic, moral and political degradation and which has used the soldiery... for repressing national aspirations”, Andrew T. Jarboe writes in his book, Indian Soldiers in World War I: Race and Representation in an Imperial War.

The peace settlements in Paris after the war “secured for the British and French the expansion of their empires into the Middle East and Africa”. Far from showing any gratitude or accommodation for the blood and toil of Indians in the British imperial war campaign, nationalists faced more severe oppression and violence at the hands of the British Indian Army, turning Indians against Indians. Not only that, WWI concluded with a reiteration of white supremacy and rejection of all calls for racial equality.

The U.S.-U.K. axis would repeat the same script in Europe during WWII, but by this time, Indian nationalists under the Congress had become wiser. Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel resisted British efforts to recruit more Indians as fodder for colonial campaigns. Racism and imperialism of the U.S.-U.K. axis would persist through the war against Nazism that the West continues to celebrate. On August 9, 1941, Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt declared in what came to be known as the Atlantic Charter that Britian and the U.S. would “respect the right of all peoples to choose the form of government under which they will live and they wish to see sovereign rights and self-government restored to those who have been forcibly deprived of them”. The declaration raised hopes among Indian nationalists, but Churchill made it bluntly clear that it applied to European countries and certainly not India.

There was one remarkable Indian who was campaigning for recruiting Indians for the British during WWII — his name was V.D. Savarkar. While Gandhian nationalists opposed British recruitment, having faced betrayal in WWI and the oppression that followed, Savarkar and his Hindu Mahasabha became recruiters for the British Army even as they stayed aloof from the Quit India Movement. Savarkar also explained the reasons for that. He said militarising Hindus would be required for dealing with what he saw as emerging threats from Muslims. In order for Hindus to gain experience in warfare, they are encouraged to join the British colonial army. This would turn playwright P.K. Atre from a staunch supporter of Savarkar to a critic of his. The man who had bestowed the title Swatantryaveer upon Savarkar, now “caustically branded him as Recruit-Veer for assisting the British in augmenting the ranks of the armed forces”, writes Vaibhav Purandare in Savarkar: The True Story of the Father of Hindutva.

Western narratives about democracy in the context of the war in Ukraine must be understood in this historical perspective. As for India, its relations with France have an interesting dynamic, as both these countries are cautious about keeping their strategic autonomy even as they desire to maintain close ties with the United States. India-France defence ties have that backdrop as well, but there is more. The U.S. is locked in a new rivalry with China, and India is sought after as a partner by the West. It would be helpful for strategists to recall India’s role in the two World Wars as a British colony. That is the Big Picture.

