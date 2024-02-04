Economy that matters

February 04, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

Discussions around the interim Budget have focused on the state of the Indian economy. If the economy is all about unassailable numbers, there would have been no disagreements about its health. As it happens, there are experts that argue that the Indian economy is on a high, and those who think it is not. The question that Political Line wants to explore this week is how do the masses perceive the state of the economy. What might be the link between the political behaviour of the masses and their understanding of the economy?

It is safe to assume that a majority of the population have no capacity or interest to deal with questions of economic growth, foreign direct investment, trends in various sectors of the economy, global trade or any macroeconomic issues. Economic reforms, the topic that experts argue over incessantly, mean nothing to the majority. Aspects related to employment in the formal sector, a question that animates the middle class no end, might be of limited relevance to the vast masses.

People who are not directly linked to the formal economy have their own mechanism to make sense of their well-being and make political choices accordingly. In an earlier piece, I had argued that the function of democratic politics is in a way limited to keeping the peace between wealth creators and welfare seekers.

I did not know that American ultra-conservatives had come up with a sharper, in fact, derogatory labelling — ‘makers’ and ‘takers’ to deride welfare politics and redistribution. A recent article by conservative commentator Ramesh Ponnuru in The Washington Post threw light on the dangers of this war on welfarism that considers the wealthy as inherently good and those on the margins as mere freeloaders.

Indian welfarism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has organised enough programmes and schemes to mitigate the extreme distress among the poorest. There are schemes that provide food, shelter, medical care, and education for a sufficiently large portion of the population that a mass rebellion, electorally or otherwise, is averted. It can be argued that this is a failure of the economy to lift people out of poverty. But then, this failure is not specific to India. It is likely that once severe distress is taken care of, people absolve the government of any responsibility with regard to the economy. The inverse is also true — when people face extreme distress due to famine, natural disasters, agricultural failure, and particularly inflation, they could turn their ire against the government of the day.

This relief from distress is also accompanied by spectacles that scintillate the masses, though they may not mean anything materially to a large section of them. The G-20 summit, the inauguration of the new Parliament building, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya — all become occasions for the masses to feel being part of a larger project. This can be termed irrational by many. There is an argument that people can vote against their own self-interest, which implies a denial of their agency. One might wonder whether the stock market, the valuations, investments, etc., are purely and objectively rational. The linkage between voting patterns and the state of the economy is often incomprehensible to both economists and political observers, possibly. What matters about the economy, at the end of the day, is what a majority of the voters feel about it. Not very different from the stock market?

Federalism Tract: Notes on Indian Diversity

Regional aspirations, personal interests

With the return of Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance a couple of months before the Lok Sabha election, the question arises as to what is the future course of a generation of leadership that emerged in the 90s, combining personal interests and regional aspirations. Mr. Kumar, Lalu Prasad in Bihar, and Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal have sought to manage their relations with the central, national parties — the Congress and the BJP — in a manner that best advances the interests of their constituency.

Arrest of a CM — does it impact federalism?

Expansion of the policing powers that it commands is one way in which the Centre is increasing its authority. Fighting corruption and terrorism are the primary reasons cited for scaling up its powers. The arrest of a sitting Chief Minister — Hemant Soren, who has since quit, in Jharkhand — is taking this reasoning to an entirely new frontier. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also facing the heat of an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate. There are numerous other Opposition leaders in the cross hairs of Central agencies. There can be a strong case that sitting CMs getting arrested by Central agencies has implications for Indian federalism. But the Supreme Court does not think it is any different from any other corruption case.

Right to land and electoral politics

Independent researchers have mapped the electoral constituencies where a significant chunk of the tribal population resides based on the 2011 population to determine their electoral heft in the run-up to the Lok Sabha poll. The research looks at the question of forest rights and its implementation ever since the Forest Rights Act was introduced in 2006. The Act grants land rights to several million tribal people based on certain criteria. However, owing to certain complexities, the land claims have been rejected. In 2019, the Supreme Court had directed State governments to evict tribal people whose claims have been rejected. The Centre has said it would conduct a review of the conditions for rejection.