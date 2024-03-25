Confusions of liberalism

March 25, 2024 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Thought leader Gurcharan Das’s essay in The Economist on the dilemma of a liberal struck a chord with many people who share the same dilemma. Many well-meaning people, who self-identify as liberals, think they are caught between the devil and deep sea in Indian politics. They can neither support the redistributive economics of the Congress nor the religious identity politics of the BJP. The heart of this thought is that free markets and freedom of political and social action, or economic liberalism and social liberalism are meant to coexist. If they don’t, that is merely a deviation from the norm, which should be, and can be set right. What they want and hope is BJP minus religion, or Congress minus welfarism.

This claim about democracy and free market is a leftover of the Soviet era, and ongoing changes around the world have complicated this relationship. In fact, it would be difficult to find a leader or a party that fits into the conventional notions of left or right, anywhere in the world. Neat divisions along cultural or economic questions have become impossible. Populist leaders such as Donald Trump, Narendra Modi or Arvind Kejriwal are culturally right and economically left, broadly speaking. The dilemma of the liberal is less a dilemma. It is confusion. Or worse, it is plain refusal to admit that the theology of liberalism is facing a crisis of legitimacy.

Mr. Das cites an interesting episode from the licence raj era of India — when the polity was more liberal than today. A mirror image of the present. The company that he then worked for faced state ire for exceeding the permitted quota of production of a flu remedy to meet the huge demand during a particularly bad season, he recalls. It is a good example of how state control possibly limited growth and raised barriers for social good.

But let’s pause a moment, and recall what happened in countries that did not have licence raj when COVID-19, the biggest pandemic in a century, struck in 2020. “This is not the way to do it. I’m competing with other States, I’m bidding up prices,” Andrew Cuomo, the then Governor of New York — the centre of free market, one could argue — lamented, in the midst of the crisis. He was referring to his efforts to procure ventilators. The pandemic raised this and several other questions, which I then discussed in a piece — 10 Questions Posed by the Virus.

Since the pandemic, advanced economies of the world that once spoke about the virtues of free market are institutionalising licences, permits, and state patronage for products as wide ranging as vaccines, computer chips, and energy. If this is a nationalist resistance to the ideas of free market, a strong free market pushback against democracy is also emerging in the U.S. The proponents argue that innovation cannot happen in a democratic society where popular opinion becomes a determinant. Peter Thiel is the most prominent among them. American scholar Quinn Slobodian’s book, ‘Crack-Up Capitalism: Market Radicals and the Dream of a World Without Democracy’, as the title suggests, delves into this topic. Here’s the link to a lecture by him.

The unravelling scam of electoral bonds in India provides a window to the link between private capital and democratic process. Meanwhile, industrialist Gautam Adani said an investigative analysis of American short-seller Hindenburg Research was an attack on India itself, claiming an equivalence between the country and the company.

The rise of xenophobia and nativism is itself the outcome of liberalism gone haywire. Can more liberalism cure a chaos created by liberalism? Overall, we have more than enough evidence to re-evaluate the assumption that free market and freedom of people are two sides of the same coin. We can see enough examples of places where the market is free but people aren’t; and vice versa.

Federalism Tract: Notes on Indian Diversity

Temples, Gods and Dalits in Karnataka

A move by the Congress government in Karnataka to support poorer temples by transferring funds from richer ones is facing stiff resistance from the BJP and the Governor.

In Mandya, Dalits who were stopped from attending a temple ceremony were finally allowed to do so after interventions by social activists.

A Dalit student was assaulted over a social media status, and his attackers thought he insulted Hinduism by posting the pictures of Lord Ram and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar together .

Regional politics of a Union Minister

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje had to apologise for blaming people from Tamil Nadu and Kerala for troubles in Karnataka. South vs north, anyone?

Governor vs the Constitution

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi refused to swear in a Minister on grounds of morality, though the highest court of the land had cleared his appointment. Following a strict warning by the Supreme Court, he finally relented.

Conditional acceptance

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thinks Bengali-speaking Muslims in the State can be accepted as part of indigenous community — but there are conditions.

