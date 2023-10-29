Casteism, regionalism, and patriotism

October 29, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

Casteism and regionalism are evils that need to be incinerated for the promotion of the good force of patriotism, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a speech on Dasara in the national capital.

On the same day, also called Vijayadashami, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat named “cultural Marxism” as the enemy of national unity. On casteism and regionalism, Mr. Modi is in fact repeating what previous Prime Ministers have said — Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had named casteism and regionalism as enemies of national unity but with an additional component: communalism. In Mr. Modi’s speech, Hindu communalism becomes a synonym of national unity. In fact, he cited the forthcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024 — four days ahead of Republic Day, and a few months ahead of the next Lok Sabha election.

Caste and region are accidental identities as much as religion for all of us, and it is difficult to see how one becomes desirable and another undesirable. An argument can be made that we must always nurture bigger and larger collective identities. Humanity that transcends all other divisions might be a very good identity to strive for. In fact, regional, national, and global conceptions of liberation and identity traversed together in India’s intellectual evolution. Nation-building projects often look at practical aspects of organising a society in a given context and geographical territory. Hinduism can unite, but it may not unite those who are not Hindus. Constituent groups of the national collective certainly do not want to surrender their particularities of region, religion, caste, language, or gender to be part of the nation. Nor do they need to. Therein lies the challenge of national unity.

The current demand from various quarters for a nationwide caste census and expansion of social justice has created new tensions within India. The BJP sees this as a scheme to divide Hindus, while a more nuanced take would be that it is an attempt to challenge the notion that Hindus are a monolithic collective. The BJP hopes that it can stop this new tide of caste assertion by an increased assertion of religious identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

What implications will the debate on caste have on religious relations? For one, Muslims and Christians must steer clear of this. If you are interested in knowing why, I recommend a fine essay by Ravi K. Mishra, ‘Gandhi and Hinduism’ (Indian Journal of Public Administration 65(1) 71–90, 2019).

When Gandhi was pushing for reforming the caste system, his Muslim and Christian friends offered to get involved. Gandhi was not very keen because he thought it was a social and religious issue to be settled among Hindus, and it was not a political question. The claim that caste is not a political question is contestable, but that is a different question. Christians and Muslims have a caste question of their own to resolve — it concerns subaltern segments of the population that joined these faiths, which doctrinally promise to be egalitarian but practise segregation and discrimination. That is an area of concern that they should be addressing.

Using religion to unite a section of citizens against another will sharpen divisions and lead to partial unity. To accept that there can be multiple identities, including religion, but all united by the thread of being Indian — Bharatiya if you insist — will make that unity stable and durable. That is the Big Picture.

Federalism Tract - Notes on Indian Diversity

Sharing a place and a truth

The notion that we are living in a post-truth era was propagated by American liberals when populism called into question a lot of their claims. This soon became a received wisdom for a lot of well-meaning commentators in the developing world. But those who are willing to pause and reflect would appreciate that all conflicts originate from differing claims of truth. In turn, all conflicts beget conflicting claims of truth. Truth is the first casualty of any conflict, and the one in Israel/Palestine is no different. The conflict in Manipur continues to simmer, five months after it erupted. This piece examines the possibility and necessity of negotiating a shared truth as the foundation for lasting peace.

Women, tribal

Chhattisgarh may be one of the underdeveloped States of India in material terms, but it can boast of having the highest proportion of women legislators across State Legislatures in the country. While more ‘developed’ States, such as Haryana, still struggle with skewed sex ratios, resulting from a social preference for boys, the Bastar region in Chhattisgarh has more women than men. Still, there is more room for expanding women’s representation in the State.

Mutton, Marxism, and Ma Durga in Bengal

Those who are latecomers to the diverse culinary habits of the country outraged yet again over pictures of meat-eating devotees of Durga during the puja season. Not only meat, even Marxist literature has been served up in good quantities in Kolkata, it turns out, around puja pandals. Meanwhile, in his customary Vijayadashami address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has warned the country against “cultural Marxists” and “woke elements” over their allegedly negative impact on India’s education and culture.

Quotas: how much is too much?

The caste count conducted by the Bihar government continues to roil national politics, and the BJP is preparing its counter-attack, which until now remains unclear. Tamil Nadu was the pioneer of caste quotas as early as the early 20th century during colonial rule. Currently, 69% of reservation in the State in jobs and education has been carved out for underprivileged social groups. The policy, however, has not been without contestation. Here’s a slice of that century-old debate, centred on former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran’s decision to raise it to the current level of 69%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.