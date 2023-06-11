June 11, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

Cow protection has created a new interest group that has incentives to keep the conflict lingering

Cow protection is an emotive issue, but its economic aspects, though rarely discussed, are more important. Farmers who would sell unproductive cattle heads, are now denied of that good income in places where stringent restrictions on sale and transport of cows have been introduced. Plus, they are at the receiving end of the havoc created by stray cows that destroy their crop. When cows die natural deaths, the disposal of the carcass is a costly and risky venture.

Karnataka’s new Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh recently raised these issues while hinting at the possibility of reviewing the Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, enacted by the previous BJP regime. He was reprimanded by the Congress high command, which is wary of the so-called Hindu backlash.

There might be emotional reasons for cow protection, but now there is also a formidable interest group that is rallying around the cow. Governments are spending massive amounts for cow protection schemes, ranging from running shelters to taking care of strays and other allied activities. The Congress government’s schemes in Chhattisgarh for cow protection include purchase of cow dung and cow urine by the State.

Conflicts are profit opportunities for some who would not want a resolution. This is true for Ukraine as much as it is for what is going on in Manipur. There is no economic logic of spending money to protect unproductive animals that will cause additional stress on the farm economy. However, a new network of economic vested interests that profits from cow protection schemes has emerged. They extract state resources and claim a moral high ground even as their rhetoric and schemes create social divides and economic harm. The stronger they get, the more difficult any rational discussion on this issue will become. That’s the Big Picture.

Federalism Tract - Notes on Indian Diversity

Culture creation

Inventing traditions is part of any classic playbook of nationalist myth making. The BJP, which is struggling hard to breach the cultural politics of West Bengal, is repackaging local customs as components of a national, Hindu cultural universe. The Trinamool Congress is forced to fall in line with the project, Shiv Sahay Singh finds.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s attempt to reach out to the Tamil Hindu through the installation of a symbol from Tamil Nadu inside the new Parliament building on May 28, is not going smoothly. There is no clear information about the sengol (sceptre), which was presented to Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy to India, before it was handed over to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on the eve of India’s independence, the head of the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam in Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai district told The Hindu during an interview.

Slices of culture

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has yet again raked up a controversy by contending that there is nothing called “the culture of a State.” He said States were created only for the convenience of governance, and that their creation created political identities. This theory is similar to a what Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue M.S. Golwalkar wrote in his book, We, or Our Nationhood Defined writes B. Kolappan.

Neighbour’s tongue

Karnataka recently took exception to the appointment of Malayalam-speaking teachers in Kannada-medium schools in Kasaragod district of Kerala despite several requests against such moves earlier.

Divided in faith

In Karur district in Tamil Nadu, protesters, most of them belonging to intermediate castes, were up against the decision of Revenue Department officials to seal the Kaliamman Temple at Veeranampatti, where a clash broke out over the denial of permission to Dalits to offer prayers at the temple. More than 300 people, including women, took part in the protest.

Ashokan or Hindutva: the many views of a mural

A mural in the newly inaugurated Parliament building which a BJP leader said was Akhand Bharat had ruffled feathers in Nepal. Now the government says the mural in question depicts the spread of the Ashokan empire.