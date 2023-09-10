Big Picture: INDIA and its dharma sankat

September 10, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

The Opposition INDIA bloc is made up of numerous parties, more than 24; no one knows exactly how many. They all say they are opposed to the BJP, but they are opposed to it for different reasons. Some of the INDIA constituents are also opposed to one another, depending on the time and place. By-elections to seven Assembly seats in six States last week demonstrated this conflict within the Opposition bloc. In Kerala, the CPI(M) and the Congress were pitted against each other; in West Bengal, the two parties fought together against the Trinamool Congress, a partner in INDIA. Our editorial on the results of the bypolls captures this divergence — one nation, many elections.

India is a nation of many political communities, and what works in one place as a slogan or a programme may not work in another. Or worse still, what gets votes in one place might be damaging in another. Last week saw the Congress, the INDIA bloc’s anchor, being cornered by the DMK, which reiterated its decades-old view that the Sanatana Dharma is comparable to a contagious disease that needs to be eradicated. Simultaneously, the Congress painted itself into a corner by protesting the preference of Bharat over India in official communiques related to the G-20 Summit in New Delhi. In the first, the Congress had little option other than controlling the damage; in the second, the damage was largely self-inflicted.

Now, there is nothing new in the DMK position on Sanatana Dharma. The founder of Dravidian politics, Periyar, rejected Hinduism. Periyar’s rejection of Hinduism was akin to B.R. Ambedkar’s position. It is interesting that present-day Hindu nationalists are vying to appropriate the Dalit icon, but consider Periyar’s views on the religion offensive. A comparative commentary on Periyar and Ambedkar is here.

That said, Periyar had discussed the possibility of forging common ground with Hindu nationalism in 1944, when he met a major leader of the Hindu Mahasabha, Balakrishna Shivram Moonje. You can read more about that meeting and what happened here. That meeting did not go anywhere, but the DMK had an alliance with the BJP decades later.

Udhayanidhi Stalin has placed himself at the centre of Dravidian politics by making his criticism of Hinduism (for all practical purposes, a reference to Sanatana Dharma will imply popular Hinduism) scathing. The blowback that he faced from the Hindutva camp makes him a hero among his constituency. He has emerged as the heir to the Dravidian politics that his grandfather M. Karunanidhi nourished.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been a staunch supporter of the Congress in national politics, and he has rooted for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister. But what helps the DMK in the State can damage the Congress in many places, particularly in States where it is locking horns with the BJP directly. That is the reason why Kamal Nath, the Congress president in Madhya Pradesh where elections are nearing, rejected the Stalin view on Sanatana. Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal also reiterated the age-old principle of the party — Sarva Dharma Sambhava.

While the Gandhian tradition professes equal respect for all religions, in practice it was clear that Mahatma Gandhi was a Sanatani, a Hindu. He considered Hindu a legitimate category, regardless of the argument that the term began to carry the meaning it currently has only as an outcome of colonial encounters with local traditions. So, Gandhi considered himself a Hindu, all castes, including Dalits whom he called Harijans, as part of the Hindu community. He also advocated equal place and respect for all religions. The point being that the Congress iteration of composite nationalism cannot sustain itself by rejecting Hinduism.

The loud protest of the Congress in the wake of the use of Bharat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his associates amounted to walking into a trap laid for it by the BJP. The BJP claims it is more authentically nationalistic, because it is the upholder of the Sanatana Dharma, unlike the nationalism of the Congress, which is led by the English-speaking elite. The association of nationalism with local languages is also something that the BJP aggressively promotes. Here again, the Congress tradition did continuously invoke Bharat — after all, the slogan Bharat Mata Ki Jai animated the freedom movement. Rahul Gandhi’s trek across the country was labelled the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Bharat has been used as a metaphor of the more rural, marginalised sections of the country by progressive forces in juxtaposition with the affluent, urban segments. ‘What about Bharat?’ they retorted in 2004, when the BJP ran the ‘India Shining’ campaign. (To be fair, the campaign had a Hindi version too — Bharat Uday). The Hindu nationalists have traditionally used Bharat as a metaphor of the civilisational nation, which in their telling was undermined by the modern republicans of the Congress. Given all this, the Congress did itself a great disservice by jumping in protest against the use of the word Bharat.

The BJP has established a pattern of propaganda. It would stir the water, throw a bait, and wait for the reactions. Depending on the reactions, it evolves its position further. In some cases, the issue fails to take off as a potent slogan, as it happened in the case of the uniform civil code. In the contestation over Sanatana Dharma and Bharat, the BJP did manage to do well in their strongholds, and that is what matters. What happens in Tamil Nadu is not a priority for the BJP at the moment.

The Congress faces the challenge of appropriating the nationalist agenda from the BJP. It is the only party in the INDIA bloc that carries the burden of framing a national view on every issue. All other parties seek to maximise their returns among its core vote base. Symbolism around Sanatana Dharma and Bharat offers a potent stimulus for nationalism. The Congress faces a dharma sankat. In case you are interested in knowing more about dharma and dharma sankat, here is Devdutt Pattanaik’s take on it.