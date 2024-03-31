Being jailed Kejriwal

March 31, 2024 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s anti-corruption campaign, which struck a chord with the Indian middle class in 2011-2012, had called corrupt, by name, most of the non-BJP leaders who are now rallying behind him. He is himself behind bars, accused in a corruption case. Opposition parties led by the Congress are organising a rally in Delhi in support of Mr. Kejriwal on Sunday. Though other Opposition parties are finding a rallying point around his detention, they have neither forgotten nor forgiven his primary role in undermining India’s constitutional democracy through his populist cry for a super police that would end corruption by enforcing ruthless punishment against the corrupt. “It is poetic justice,” a senior Congress leader told me in the midst of busy preparations for the rally. “He and his band of anarchists challenged a constitutionally elected government through mobocracy, and amplified conspiracy theories such as notional loss to the exchequer more than a decade ago. Mr. Kejriwal himself is now ensnared in the logic that he popularised. But two wrongs do not make a right,” our editorial said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The anti-corruption campaign that Mr. Kejriwal ran with the not-so-covert support from the Sangh Parivar in 2011-2012 against the Congress-led coalition government did not bother about money trail or evidence. But people were still swayed by the campaign, and that paved the way for the rise of the BJP and, particularly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The grassroots-level activists, liberal intelligentsia, and Left-leaning supporters, who were the most vocal supporters of Mr. Kejriwal, were soon disappointed, and they were purged from the party… He projects himself as the strong leader of the hard state”, I had pointed out in this 2020 article. But the BJP would not let him take away a part of its support base. The revenge has come.

What might the people be thinking about the arrest and detention of Mr. Kejriwal? Or to put it another way, would people be thinking that Mr. Kejriwal is being framed unfairly by Mr. Modi, or that Mr. Kejriwal too has fallen into the corrupt pit, and Mr. Modi is the only incorruptible politician? The popularity of Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Modi overlaps significantly, with the caveat that in the former’s case, he is more popular as minorities too rally behind him. How has it worked in the elections in the last decade? In Delhi, people alternated between Mr. Modi and Mr. Kejriwal for two Lok Sabha elections and two Assembly elections. Not minor swings, but the BJP won all seven parliamentary seats in the national capital twice, and AAP won nearly all Assembly seats twice. Mr. Kejriwal wins a good chunk of the Modi voters and then adds Muslim voters in Delhi. He repeated this feat by winning over the Sikh voters in the Punjab Assembly election.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a reason why Mr. Modi and the BJP would not like Mr. Kejriwal, but there aren’t many reasons why progressive liberals or other Opposition leaders would like him. As for the public, they would be wondering whether he has outlived his utility of ushering in the BJP and Mr. Modi.

Federalism Tract: Notes on Indian Diversity

Identity, belonging, and citizenship

I travelled along with my colleague, Shiv Sahay Singh, through West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district bordering Bangladesh to talk to the Hindu Matuas — who have relocated across the international border over the decades — about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The members of the Matua sect, comprising Namasudras or Dalits who have migrated from the Muslim-majority Bangladesh, cheer the Act for authenticating their Indian citizenship, but they are not too sure about signing up the requisite online forms. They have been caught between many zones of identity, and the CAA is not necessarily giving them closure.

Underneath Dravidian politics, the fault lines of caste

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), a key constituent of the BJP-led NDA, has promised in its election manifesto a law that will mandate parental consent for marriages below the age of 21. Behind this electoral promise lies a social narrative that exposes the fault lines between the Vanniyars and the Dalits. The PMK frames the issue as a threat to family structures and an impediment to women’s education, likening teen marriages to “romantic misadventures”, an analogy that some experts equate with the accusations of ‘love jihad’. During the anti-Dalit riots of 2012, Dalit youth were accused of luring Vanniyar girls. The Vanniyars and the PMK have occasionally raised their voice against inter-caste marriages, which was the tipping point during the riots. The PMK has also alleged that the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is being misused by Dalit outfits. See this earlier report for some background.

National parties without regional character?

“Regional aspirations” remain the buzzword for national parties to court or counter regional parties in India. Irrespective of the parties, regional interests have continued to dominate the Indian political discourse for some time now. In an interview to The Hindu, E. Palaniswami of the AIADMK, a former NDA partner, stressed several themes such as fiscal federalism, power sharing, and intent of the national parties to fulfil regional aspirations. Is it necessary for the purposes of development that a single party should rule every State in the Union? Is it necessary to have a dominant political figure overshadowing parties and issues in the run-up to the Lok Sabha poll? These were the questions raised by Palaniswami and they will continue to be relevant.

Cauvery dispute: more than an inter-State issue

The Cauvery dispute is often seen as a dispute between the States of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. It is inevitably seen as an economic resource, which makes it ostensibly contested. Yet, it is a culturally unifying entity that strips all claims of objectivity, given the fact that the polarising pulls are stronger, cutting across borders. In a book published by The Hindu titled, Cauvery – A Long-winded Dispute, my colleague, T. Ramakrishnan, has sought to shed light on the water dispute going beyond framing it as an inter-State dispute. Commenting on the book, Prabha Sridevan, former Madras High Court judge, points out that despite making progress on the issue, some “extraneous” factor pulls it all back... noting that neither the language nor boundary line separates the people of the two States.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.