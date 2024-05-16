The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared the arrest and remand of 74-year-old journalist and online portal NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha “invalid in the eyes of law”.

Mr. Purkayastha, the founder and Editor-in-Chief of news portal NewsClick, was arrested on October 3, 2023 by the Delhi Police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA) by the Delhi Police.

“The right to be informed about the grounds of arrest flows from Article 22(1) (an arrested person shall be informed of the grounds of arrest and allowed to consult a lawyer of his or her choice) of the Constitution and any infringement of this fundamental right would vitiate the process of arrest and remand,” Justice Sandeep Mehta said. A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta said neither Mr. Purkayastha nor his designated counsel were provided the grounds for his arrest in writing.

Mr. Purkayastha was accused of using Chinese funding to promote “anti-national propaganda” through digital media. He was arrested based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered on August 17, 2023, but a copy of the FIR was neither uploaded in public domain nor provided to the journalist despite his requests. Mr. Purkayastha was given a copy of the FIR only after he was remanded to police custody by a Sessions Judge at 6 a.m. on October 4, 2023.

Appearing for Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju argued that Mr. Purkayastha was “orally” informed about the grounds of his arrest.

The court instructed Mr. Purkayastha to furnish bail bonds for his release as a chargesheet had already been filed in the trial court by the police in the case. We feel it appropriate to direct the appellant to be released from custody on his furnishing bail bonds to the trial court,” the Supreme Court said.

Mr. Purkayastha was released from jail on May 15.

