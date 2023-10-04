October 04, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

The Delhi police on Tuesday arrested founder and Editor-in-Chief of NewsClick Prabir Purkayastha and its head of Human Resources Amit Chakraborty in an alleged terror case. As per the Deputy Commissioner of Police (PRO) Suman Nalwa a total of 46 “suspects”, including nine women, were questioned. Their phones, laptops and devices have been seized for further examination.

The arrests were made after police raided the homes and offices of journalists, authors, academics, contributors and a satirist associated with the news portal in a terrorism case. They were asked questions about the communal riots in Delhi, the CAA agitation of 2019-20 and the farmers’ protest of 2020-21. They were also asked if they used encrypted messaging applications such as Signal on their phones. During the day, the police also sealed the Sainik Farms office of the news portal.

An FIR was filed under Sections 13, 16, 17, 18 and 22 of the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sections 153A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for promoting religious enmity between groups and criminal conspiracy, respectively. The FIR was registered days after The New York Times published a report on August 10 that the portal had financed the website to “sprinkle its coverage with Chinese government talking points.” Other journalists and contributors who were questioned included Urmilesh, Abhisar Sharma, Bhasha Singh, Subodh Varma, Sanjay Rajoura, Aunindyo Chakraborty and Sohail Hashmi.

