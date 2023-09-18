September 18, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

On the second day of the Special Session to be held between September 18 and 22, MPs will move into the new Parliament building, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi informed floor leaders of parties at an all-party meeting held by the government on the eve of the session. The new premises were inaugurated three months ago.

Briefing the media, Mr. Joshi said that a photo session will be held at the Old building on September 19 - usually reserved for the end of the Lok Sabha’s tenure. After a brief function at 11 AM in the Central Hall, MPs will enter the new parliament. After commencing the Parliament session on Tuesday, the government will resume there from September 20. On the first day, both Houses will discuss the 75-year journey of Parliament.

The government said eight Bills, four already listed, would come up during the session. Sources told The Hindu that the controversial Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill was unlikely to be taken up. Only three days will be reserved for government business, about which there is still no clarity. The government faced a volley of questions about why it is maintaining “secrecy” about the agenda.

Several Opposition leaders said it showed the government’s lack of confidence in Parliament. “Still, no full agenda for the session. There is a sinister line in the Parliament bulletin (released September 13) that says that the ‘statement not to be taken as exhaustive’. This means the government can bring more Bills, and even today, they didn’t clarify what to expect,” Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien said.

The all-party meeting attended by fifty-one leaders from 34 parties was briefly soured by a bitter exchange between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs Ram Mohan Naidu and Jaidev Galla, and the YSR Congress leader Vijay Sai Reddy. Mr. Naidu noted that Mr. YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy continued to be Andhra Pradesh CM despite facing 11 CBI cases, seven ED cases and 11 other cases against him, comparing that to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest.

