New govt. should review Agnipath scheme: JD(U)

Amid meetings held by National Democratic Alliance partners to form a government, two allies of the BJP said on Thursday that the new government should review the Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitments to the armed forces. Janata Dal (United) leader K.C. Tyagi told The Hindu that “there is anger among certain sections on the Agnipath scheme. Our party wants those shortcomings removed,” he said, adding that even Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had not refused a review when asked about the scheme during the polls. “The Agnipath scheme should be reviewed clause by clause,” he said. Mr. Tyagi also said that on the issue of a caste census already undertaken by the Bihar government led by the JD(U) last year, “there is no party that can now refuse to conduct a caste survey. Bihar has shown the path. Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi too didn’t oppose it to an all-party delegation. Caste-based census is the call of the hour. We will pursue it.” Mr. Tyagi said his party had no preconditions in forming the government. Another ally in the NDA, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan also said the Agnipath scheme should be reviewed at the appropriate time. Recently, the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), headed by the Chief of Defence Staff, had sought feedback from the forces on the scheme. Monthly reports are being regularly sent by the units, formations, and regimental centres to the Army headquarters with marks, a source in the know had said. When the scheme was announced in 2022, The Hindu in an editorial pointed out that the nature of the scheme – no permanent recruitment in the armed forces for the next four years – opened it up to criticism. “If a soldier’s job is now turned into a contractual employment, it might not motivate aspirants who hope for job security, pension and honour.... The Government faces the very credible charge that this is nothing more than a cost cutting plan. Considering all this, the Centre must put the plan on hold and revisit it in consultation with political parties, and a wider range of experts.”

Meanwhile, in Delhi, through the day, government formation discussions were held by senior BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Amit Shah and Mr. Rajnath Singh, BJP president J.P. Nadda. Some internal reviews of the BJP’s performance were also held where reportedly, some office-bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were present. The NDA’s parliamentary party meeting will be held on Friday morning where Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States, along with all MPs, will be present. “A resolution electing Prime Minister Modi as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party will be passed in that meeting, after which he will be meeting President Droupadi Murmu to stake claim to form his third successive government,” said a source. Mr. Modi will take oath of office on June 9. While much was not revealed as to the exact contours of the government, sources said the BJP with 240 seats will not be letting go of crucial ministries such as Home and Finance. “There is talk that big allies like Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP will be allotted two Cabinet and two Minister of State berths for his 16 MPs, and there is a demand for three ministries from the JD(U),” added a source. The BJP is unlikely to give up its claim on the Lok Sabha Speaker’s position either, in a House that is much more tightly held than before. The Shiv Sena, in a press note, said Kalyan MP, Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, would be ruled out for a ministry as a move to privilege “merit over nepotism.”

The Hindu’s Editorial

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz