November 22, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

As the Israel-Hamas war continues for its seventh week, the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, said on Tuesday that a truce agreement with Israel was close. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped for good news soon about hostages, the most optimistic signals so far of a deal to pause fighting and free captives.

Hamas officials were “close to reaching a truce agreement” with Israel, and the group has delivered its response to Qatari mediators, Mr. Haniyeh said in a statement. Mr. Netanyahu, according to remarks released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office, said: “We are making progress. I don’t think it’s worth saying too much, not at even this moment, but I hope there will be good news soon.”

The long-awaited agreement, which would see the first truce of the war and the first mass release of those held by both sides, was in its “final stages” and “closer than it has ever been”, said a source. The deal, as described by the first source, envisages the release of around 50 civilian hostages by Hamas and of female and minor-aged Palestinian detainees from Israeli custody, as well as a multi-day pause in fighting.

A Hamas official told Al Jazeera TV that negotiations were centred on how long the truce would last, arrangements for delivery of aid into Gaza and details of the exchange of captives. Both sides would free women and children, and details would be announced by Qatar, which is mediating in the negotiations, said the official, Issat el Reshiq.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops have expanded operations across northern Gaza, battling Palestinian militants in an urban refugee camp and outside a nearby hospital. The war, which began in early October, is centred at the Jabaliya refugee camp, a dense warren of concrete buildings near Gaza City that houses families displaced in the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. Israel has bombed the area for weeks as Hamas fighters have regrouped there after being pushed out of Gaza City.

As of date, 1.7 million Palestinians have fled their homes in Gaza, packing into UN-run schools and other facilities across the territory’s south. However, some 160,000 people are still in its shelters there as per UN estimates. More than 12,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank, while 4000 are missing. On the Israeli side, around 1400 citizens have been killed since October 7.

