The ruling coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in Haryana ended on Tuesday over differences on seat-sharing for the general election. The development ended Manohar Lal Khattar’s tenure as the leader of the State, and Haryana State BJP President and MP Nayab Singh Saini was appointed the Chief Minister. Mr. Saini was sworn in on Tuesday evening. Five MLAs, including an Independent, were also inducted into the Cabinet. On March 13, the government led by Mr. Saini also won a trust vote in the Assembly in Chandigarh.

“They [JJP] must have spoken to the Central leadership. The BJP had won all 10 seats, and to repeat it is our target and we will contest in all seats. There’s nothing official but have got the information that the JJP has decided to contest all the 10 Lok Sabha seats. Following this, decisions were taken accordingly,” former CM Mr. Khattar said on Tuesday.

Mr. Saini is an Other Backward Class (OBC) leader. (See more about him here.) His appointment is believed to be the BJP’s way of consolidating its position among the OBCs who constitute around 40% of Haryana’s population ahead of the Lok Sabha and the State Assembly elections.

“We will win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. Also, the BJP will win and form the next government in the State with a thumping majority,” Mr. Saini said after taking the oath.

The BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member Assembly. With six independents and the lone MLA of the Haryana Lokhit Party extending their support to the BJP, the government appears comfortably placed ahead of Wednesday’s floor test. The majority mark is 46.

JJP is a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Led by Ajay Singh Chautala, the JJP came into existence in December 2018 after a split in the INLD following a feud in the Chautala family. The party won 10 seats in the 2019 Assembly election and formed a coalition government with the BJP.

