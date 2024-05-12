According to an internal study exclusively accessed by The Hindu, women and children in Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Telangana are particularly vulnerable to climate-related disasters. The study was commissioned by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. It identifies climate and health hotspots in order to specifically understand the impact of floods, cyclones and droughts on health of women and children.

ADVERTISEMENT

The study explains that children exposed to climate hazards are more likely to be stunted, underweight and more vulnerable to early pregnancies.

In April, Soumya Swaminathan, chairperson, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), and former chief scientist of World Health Organization, speaking on the sidelines of the WomenLift Health Global Conference 2024 at Dar-es-Salaam (Tanzania), referred to their study and observed that up to 70% of Indian districts were at a “very high risk” of floods, droughts, and cyclones. Ms Swaminathan had added, “Women and children’s under-nutrition, teenage pregnancy and domestic violence indicators in these hotspots are also very stark.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, in a recent conversation with The Hindu, she stated that issues concerning the impact of climate change on women and children is “under-researched” and often overlooked in policy formulation.

The document presented to the Ministry also highlighted certain limitations. These relate to reliance on secondary data sources, with limited empirical insights into the health aspects of women affected by climate change. It also mentioned about a key gap in evidence, to understand differential factors behind children’s vulnerability to heatwaves, and to develop a systematic method to measure children’s exposure to heatwaves, and relatively less research attention has been paid to this area of inquiry, particularly in India.

The Hindu Explains

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Who is the Janata Dal (Secular) State President in Karnataka?

H.D. Kumaraswamy

G. Devaraje Gowda

Krishna Byre Gowda

H.D Deve Gowda

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.