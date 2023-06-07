June 07, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 12:20 pm IST

Around 1,000 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were airlifted to Manipur on Tuesday as violence, arson and killings continued in the crisis-hit State. More than 20,000 Central armed police force personnel and Army troops have been deployed in the State since ethnic violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities erupted on May 3, claiming more than 100 lives so far.

An eight-year-old tribal boy, who had been injured in a gunfight while in an Assam Rifles relief camp, was burnt alive in Imphal West on Sunday evening, along with his Meitei mother and another relative, when his ambulance, moving under police protection, was waylaid by a mob and set ablaze. All three in the vehicle were killed. In another incident, a BSF constable was killed in a gunfight with Kuki “insurgent groups” at Serou-Sugnu in Kakching that lasted for more than 48 hours. Two Assam Rifles personnel also suffered gunshot wounds.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has claimed that 10 lives have been lost in violence in Manipur since the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah. “We strongly condemn these incessant attacks and the ongoing process of ethnic cleansing of our community. We urge the Central government to put an end to the violence against Manipur’s tribals and provide stronger security to safeguard us until a lasting political solution is found,” it said. The State government is yet to take a position on whether Meiteis should be recommended for Scheduled Tribe status, according to submissions made on Tuesday before a Division Bench of the Manipur High Court at Imphal.

Meanwhile, addressing the subject of the three-member panel set up by the Centre to probe the ethnic violence, an editorial in today’s edition of The Hindu said it has the potential to “set a process of truth-telling in motion that could nudge the possibility of reconciliation between the wounded ethnic communities.”

“Affixing responsibility for the violent actions to key actors and holding them accountable are the first steps in building trust in those responsible for governance. That arson and violence continue in the State even after the Union Home Minister visited affected areas and only 18% of the looted weapons returned to the armouries ssuggest that distrust among the two ethnic communities, the Meiteis and Kukis, remains intact, besides indicating the inability of the State government to act as a catalyst for a return to lasting peace,” it added.

