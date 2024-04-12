April 12, 2024 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST

Around 79% of those surveyed in the CSDS-Lokniti poll believe that “India belongs to all religions equally, not just Hindus”. This means that nearly eight in every 10 Hindus said that they have faith in religious pluralism. However, around 11% said that “India belongs only to Hindus”. This belief in plurality was more pronounced in urban areas (85% in towns and 84% in cities) and higher among the educated (83%) as compared to those with no schooling (72%).

Even though only a small part of the surveyed population – 8% – said that the Ram Mandir was their most important concern, 22% said that it was the “most liked action” of the BJP government. Forty-eight percent respondents said that the action will consolidate Hindu identity.

Results of the poll exhibit that contrary to emerging perceptions, religious coexistence and tolerance is still a strong idea. It also shows that a sharp religious divide in the political realm may not necessarily reflect the situation in the wider society.

The survey also revealed a significant decrease in trust — 58% of the respondents expressed some or great distrust in the Election Commission in 2024 as opposed to 78% indicating trust in the poll body following the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Around 45% suggested the possibility that electronic voting machines could be manipulated by the ruling party.

Another critical viewpoint observed in the poll was the farmers’ protests. Nearly three in five respondents acknowledged the legitimacy of farmers’ demands and their fundamental right to express their grievances. On the other hand, around 16% of respondents think the farmers’ protests are a conspiracy against the government. The survey data also revealed lack awareness of the protests or unfamiliarity with the farmers’ demands. Despite questions regarding the motivation behind the protest, the majority support from the respondents is reflective of the challenges faced by the agricultural sector.

Read more on the Lokniti CSDS pre-poll survey for 2024 Lok Sabha elections here.

