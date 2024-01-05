Most anticipated films of 2024; Manoj Bajpayee interview

January 05, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, filmmakers Jeethu Joseph and Hemanth Rao, and producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Supriya Yarlagadda believe 2024 will offer more fun, action and entertainment. The seasoned personalities from the film industry feel the usage of AI, robust box office and new experiments will be the talking points of 2024.

> Hindu Cinema picks films to watch out for across languages in 2024

From ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Fighter’ to ‘Metro... In Dino’: After an action-packed 2023, Hindi cinema promises a rich assortment of genres

2024 promises to be a spectacular year for Hollywood, with titles ranging from a visual spectacle like ‘Dune: Part Two’ to a remake of a pop-cultural favourite like ‘Mean Girls’

‘Aattam’ and ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ to ‘Bramayugam’: After a landmark 2023, the Malayalam film industry has a bunch of exciting films to offer

From ‘GOAT’ and ‘Vettaiyan’: Kollywood is bracing itself for one of its most creatively and financially lucrative years in recent history

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Pushpa 2’, ‘Devara’, ‘Game Changer’: Telugu cinema has a host of big-budget productions and some smaller surprises

Bollywood

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, starring Karthik Aaryan, set to go on floors in March

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff share new look of ‘Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan’

Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’

‘Mrs’ and ‘Sumo Didi’ to premiere at 35th Palm Springs International Film Festival

Hollywood

Now in public domain, early Mickey Mouse version will star in horror movies

Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett to present awards at Golden Globes 2024

Jeremy Renner returns to work one year after snowplow accident

Ana Ofelia Murugia, voice of Disney’s ‘Coco’, passes away

‘Wonka’ ends the year No.1 at the box office

Steven Yeun exits Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ movie

George RR Martin has three animated ‘Game of Thrones’ series in works

Gary Oldman’s Apple series ‘Slow Horses’ green lit for season five

David Tennant to host BAFTA 2024 awards

‘Mary Poppins’ actress Glynis Johns dies at 100

British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for ‘The Full Monty’ and ‘Michael Clayton’, dies at 75

Regional Cinema

Vijay, Venkat Prabhu film titled ‘The Greatest of All Time’

Junior NTR returns from quake-struck Japan, ‘RRR’ star hopes for country’s swift recovery

Ravi Teja’s ‘Eagle’ out of the Sankranti race; actor shares new release date

‘Viduthalai Part I and II’ to be screened at Rotterdam International Film Festival

‘Maamannan’ duo Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil to team up again

Shivarajkumar’s next is with Dinakar Thoogudeepa

Sarath Kumar, Prasanna, and an ensemble cast to star in Cheran’s OTT debut, ‘Cheran’s Journey’

Shine Tom Chacko gets engaged to fashion model Thanuja

Suresh Gopi’s next is ‘Varaham’ with director Sanal V Devan

First look out of director Seenu Ramasamy - Yogi Babu’s ‘Kozhipannai Che

‘Level Cross’ to star Asif Ali, Amala Paul and Sharafudheen

Trailers

An intriguing glimpse from Ram-Nivin Pauly’s film, ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’, out

The plot thickens with Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sensharma in ‘Killer Soup’ trailer

‘Mission: Chapter 1’ trailer: Arun Vijay fights against odds for his daughter in Vijay’s action thriller

Jiva’s Jagan Mohan Reddy keeps the legacy of Mammootty’s YSR alive in ‘Yatra 2’ teaser

Venkatesh turns aggressive in Sailesh Kolanu’s ‘Saindhav’ trailer

In ‘The First Omen’ trailer, the evil returns to its roots

New in Streaming

New on Amazon Prime Video This Week: Malayalam relationship drama Kaathal - The Core, the dystopian drama Foe, Korean drama Death’s Game and more

Coming to Apple TV+: Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa starrer Argylle, Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche starrer The New Look, Mark Wahlberg’s action comedy The Family Plan, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in December: Season 2 of Marvel’s superhero series What if...?, live-action series based on books by Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and more

Streaming on Netflix: Abhishek Chaubey’s thriller Killer Soup, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma, romantic drama Good Grief, Lift and more

