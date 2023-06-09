June 09, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on Thursday, a week behind its “normal” onset date of June 1. The arrival of this year’s monsoon is also four days behind its original forecast date.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), three conditions have to be fulfilled to declare the onset of monsoon over the State – first, more than 60% of the 14 monitoring stations should report rainfall of 2.5 mm or more in two consecutive days; second, the spatial distribution of rainfall over the State should be fairly widespread during the two days before the declaration; and third, the westerly winds should have strengthened in the lower levels along with a degree of clouding that ensures consistent rains.

“Southwest Monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea and some parts of central Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal,” IMD said in a statement.

Although the delay in the onset has concerned people across the country, IMD data indicates that it is not linked to the performance of monsoon. According to the agency data, in the last 121 years, the earliest onset was in 1918 (May 11) and the most delayed onset was in 1972 (June 18). In both these years, southwest monsoon was deficient in Kerala.

As of June 7, monsoon rainfall in Kerala was recorded to be 72% deficient. It is likely to gain momentum hereafter.

The monsoon onset was declared at a time when the “very severe cyclonic storm” Biparjoy is brewing in the east-central Arabian Sea, continuing to move nearly northwards. Although IMD has not officially commented on its impact on the southwest monsoon, independent experts believe that the cyclone’s presence may hinder the progress of the monsoon with winds diverting valuable moisture away from the land and into the sea.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the President of which country?

Turkey

Burkina Faso

Nigeria

Sudan

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.