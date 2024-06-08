President Droupadi Murmu on Friday formally invited Narendra Modi to form the next government, and begin his third successive term as Prime Minister, after the National Democratic Alliance’s parliamentary party elected him as its leader. The new government will be sworn in on Sunday. Earlier in the day, leaders of NDA parties, including Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (U), and Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the President and handed over their letters of support to the new government. At the meeting of the NDA parliamentary party held at the Central Hall of the old Parliament House, now termed the Samvidhan Sadan, Mr. Modi evoked the spirit of a coalition government, stressing that he would strive to ensure ‘sarvamat’, or consensus, in all the decisions of his next government. “Governments may be made on the basis of numbers, but the country is run on consensus,” he said, asserting that the NDA was an organic alliance committed to the principle of “nation first”. Kicking off the proceedings at the NDA parliamentary party meeting, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh proposed Mr. Modi’s name as the leader of the parliamentary party, and as the Leader of the House in the Lok Sabha, in which he was seconded by other senior leaders, including the BJP’s Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah, Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Eknath Shinde, Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party, and Pawan Kalyan of the Jana Sena. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that mutual trust was at the core of this alliance, which is committed to the principle of ‘sarvpantha sambhava (all sects are equal)’.

“Unanimity on all issues is not easy, but consultations can be, and those should go beyond the NDA’s partners,” The Hindu editorial pointed out. In his third term, his government’s survival will be dependent on non-BJP partners, necessitating compromises. “The fresh mandate for Mr. Modi necessitates that he change his approach to governance and politics,” it noted. Claiming that NDA partners were all known for good governance, Mr. Modi said the alliance was forming a government at the Centre at a time when its members were also in power in 22 States. Mr. Modi took potshots at the Congress, pointing out that even after 10 years in the Opposition, the party had not managed to reach a hundred seats. (The Congress won 99 seats, a gain of 47 seats from the 2019 elections). After the NDA meeting, senior leaders of the alliance got into a huddle with BJP president J.P. Nadda, and senior BJP leaders Mr. Shah and Mr. Singh to discuss the allocation of portfolios and Ministries. The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by leaders of neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremasinghe, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal “Prachanda”.

