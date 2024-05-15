Seeking a third consecutive term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, accompanied by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, Chief Ministers of various NDA-ruled States, and Union Ministers, filed his nomination papers to contest the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the four proposers of Mr. Modi’s nomination were Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, who decided the muhurat or auspicious time for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and also the ground-breaking ceremony for the temple. Baijnath Patel, a long-time RSS functionary, and Lalchand Kushwaha and Sanjay Sonkar, both associated with the BJP, were the other proposers.

The social composition of the group of four proposers is interesting in that it comprises a Brahmin (Mr. Shastri), a Kurmi (Mr. Patel), a Kushwaha, and a member of a Scheduled Caste community (Mr. Sonkar).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi’s challengers for the seat include Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai, and BSP’s Ather Jamal Lari. Comedian Shyam Rangeela, known for his mimicry of various Indian politicians including Mr. Modi, is also contesting as an independent candidate.

The Prime Minister started his day by offering prayers at the Dashaswamedha Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple in the city. Offering prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple is widely believed to be mandatory for anyone wishing to prosper in Varanasi.

Following the temple visit, he proceeded to the Varanasi Collectorate to file his nomination papers, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and two of the four proposers of his nomination accompanying him inside the Collector’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was absent from the event citing ill health, BJP president J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Anupriya Patel and Ramdas Athawale were present, as were Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma, Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu, Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss, and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.

The Hindu’s Editorial

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

The Smart Cities Mission was launched in which year?

2014

2015

2019

2017

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.