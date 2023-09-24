September 24, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

Over 140 days after mobile Internet was suspended in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, the service was restored on Saturday. An order by the State government said the number of violent incidents had gone down, and “law and order has improved in the State”. Broadband Internet services were restored with several conditions on July 25. Mobile data services were allowed on numbers approved by the government all this while. After the ban was lifted, several videos of violence pertaining to the first few days of strife flooded social media platforms. The official said they were keeping a watch on the activities on the Internet and such videos were not “unexpected”. A government official said Saturday’s order was in line with the gradual easing of curbs on the Internet as it was also affecting the economy.

The BJP-ruled State witnessed the longest-ever Internet shutdown this year after Jammu and Kashmir, which saw communication blockade for 552 days, after the removal of its special status under Article 370. Ethnic violence had erupted in Manipur between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the Meitei communities in in May after a tribal solidarity march, in protest against a High Court order directing the State government to consider including the Meiteis on the Scheduled Tribes list, turned violent. At least 175 people were killed in the violence in the past five months. More than 60,000 people were internally displaced, while around 12,000 Kuki-Zo people took shelter in the neighbouring State of Mizoram. In the past, after public interest litigation petitions were filed, the High Court of Manipur had directed the State government to restore the services partially.

Restrictions on Internet were lifted on a day when curfew was imposed in all the five valley districts where the Meitei people live as the police anticipated protests from civil society groups and women leaders after M. Anand Singh, who was among the five armed men granted bail by an Imphal court on Friday, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency and flown to Delhi. The valley districts have been reeling under protest since September 16 when five “armed miscreants” were arrested with sophisticated weapons. They were wearing police uniforms at the time of arrest. The civil groups have claimed that the five were “village defence volunteers”. The police said Singh was a former member of a banned insurgent group — the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) — that operates from Myanmar and advocates secession of Manipur from India.

