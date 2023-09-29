September 29, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

Amid escalating tensions in the north-eastern state of Manipur, a mob tried to storm the personal residence of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh at Heingang in Imphal East on Thursday evening. The State has been simmering in anger over the murder of two Meitei students who went missing in July. The photos of their bodies surfaced on social media earlier this week, leading to protests by students.

A government official said that additional teams of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), the Centre’s anti-riot police, were deployed near the Chief Minister’s residence. The crowd was stopped at a distance and dispersed with the use of non-lethal weapons. Mr. Singh was away when the incident took place.

Also on Thursday, the Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) constituted a committee to look into allegations that the security personnel have used excess force over the past few days in the Imphal area. Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has extended its deadline for the Manipur government to record details of illegal migrants in the State, including biometric details. The State has now been granted an additional six months till March 31.

Manipur has been ravaged with ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei tribes since May, killing over 175 and wounding over 1118. The State has been sharply divided on ethnic lines, with security forces creating buffer zones between Meitei and Kuki-dwelling areas. Many people have been unable to claim bodies of loved ones from areas where the other tribe resides in majority.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two tribes have been warring since decades and the main trigger for the current crisis is growing fear among Meiteis about the increasing number of Kuki dwellers in the hills due to ‘illegal migration’ and the Kukis’ opposition to the Meiteis being classified as part of the Scheduled Tribes list. The Home Ministry has extended AFSPA across Manipur and cut off internet connection in most areas since May. However, the violence is yet to abate.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Who is the Delhi chief of BJP?

Virendra Sachdeva

V.K. Saxena

Sunil Jakhar

Arvinder Singh Lovely

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.