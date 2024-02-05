February 05, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

A day ahead of the crucial floor test of Chief Minister Champai Soren in the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday, legislators of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led ruling alliances returned to Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday. Returning to the state capital in a chartered flight, they were rushed straight to the Ranchi Circuit House where they would be staying overnight before participating in Monday’s floor test. The ruling dispensation in the State had flown the legislators to Telangana immediately after the swearing-in. They were sequestered at a resort to prevent the opposition BJP from approaching them.

The floor test was necessitated after Enforcement Directorate (ED) took the then incumbent Chief Minister and Executive President of the Party Hemant Soren into custody. This was for his alleged involvement in a land scam case. Mr Soren is also going to participate in the trust vote. This is based on the permission granted by a special court.

The government would require 41 votes in the 80-member Assembly to pass the floor test. Thus, Mr Soren’s attendance and, as reported, that of at least one rebel JMM MLA agreeing to support the government is particularly crucial.

The ruling alliance has 48 MLAs, including 29 from the JMM, 17 from the Congress, and one each from Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist). Whilst the opposition coalition has 30 MLAs, including 26 from the BJP, three from the All Jharkhand Students’ Union and one from Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

The Treaty of Yandaboo, which led to the demarcation of the territories of British-ruled India and Burma, was signed by which Burmese king?

Mindon Thibaw Pagan Bagyidaw

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.