December 06, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

Severe cyclonic storm Michaung made landfall on Tuesday from half past noon to 2.30 p.m. in coastal Andhra Pradesh, close to the south of Bapatla with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph.

The cyclone caused widespread destruction in areas it passed through. In Andhra Pradesh, three people were killed in rain-related incidents – a constable died when a tree fell on him when he was riding a motorcycle in the Siddavatam forest range, while two others were killed after a portion of a poultry unit collapsed in Eluru district. “The cyclone is moving towards the north, and is likely to weaken in the next few hours. However, heavy rain will continue,” the A.P. State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said.

Power was shut down as a precautionary measure before the cyclone made landfall. Restoring power supply in affected areas will take a couple more days, officials said.

“The severe cyclone is likely to move northwards, weaken into a cyclonic storm and thereafter into a deep depression and depression, and fizzle out in the next 48 hours. As the intensity of rain picks up after the landfall, people living in the low-lying areas have been evacuated,” an official said.

Intensification of cyclones, just as Michaung progressed from a cyclonic storm into a super-cyclonic storm, can alter its course and hence is a source of uncertainty. Tropical cyclones are ‘engines’ that use a warm sea surface as ‘fuel’. This is why they form close to the equator. Aside from complicating forecast models, cyclone intensification allows these storms to make landfall with more energy, move further inland, survive longer, and extend their on-ground devastation to previously ‘inaccessible’ areas.

