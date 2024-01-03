January 03, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

In a bid to pacify transporters across the country who are on strike to protest the increase in punishment in hit-and-run cases in the yet-to-be-implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) convened a meeting with the All India Motor Transport Congress on Tuesday.

Transporters, including bus and taxi unions, have called a nationwide strike from January 1-January 30 to protest Section 106 of the BNS, which prescribes a maximum punishment of ten years in cases of rash and negligent driving. “The government wants to clarify that the new laws have not been implemented yet. We would also like to point out that the decision to invoke Section 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress. I appeal to the body and transporters to return to work,” Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said after the meeting.

Though the Motor Transport Congress has called off the strike after the meeting, transport bodies in other States would continue with the strike, Kultaran Singh Atwal, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress, said. “It is a drivers’ movement, transporters have little to do with it. Since we are headquartered in Delhi, union government called us for a meeting, let’s see how many drivers turn up for work on Wednesday,” he said.

A top government source clarified that if a driver had accidentally hit someone and informed the police on time, then he or she would face a lesser punishment of five years. The duration of sentences in such cases had been increased to 10 years because of the observations made by the Supreme Court, another government official said. The impact of the strike has been felt all over the country, especially in the northern States of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, and also in West Bengal, Odisha, and in the southern States. There were reports of panic buying of fuel in several States as well.

Section 106(1) of the BNS provides for a punishment of “0-5 years”, while Section 106(2) provides for a punishment of “0-10 years” in “hit and run” cases. Parliament recently passed the three revised criminal codes in the absence of Opposition without any corrections or pushback.

