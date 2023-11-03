Matthew Perry tribute, interviews with Luca Guadagnino and Trisha

November 03, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54; peers, personalities and fans recall their fond memories of him

Matthew Perry, the star of the smash hit TV sitcom Friends, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, U.S. media reported. He was 54 years old. Perry was best known for his portrayal of the wise-cracking Chandler Bing on the wildly popular Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

Reactions poured in from the Hollywood community on social media as news of Perry’s death spread. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was also Perry’s schoolmate, took to X and paid his heartfelt tribute to him. Perry’s family has expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers for remembering the star.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, Pretty’s Friends co-stars said in a joint statement.

Bollywood

Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Priyanka Chopra Jonas light up grand opening of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Simmba returns: First look of Ranveer Singh from ‘Singham Again’ out

Shekhar Kapur to serve as international competition jury head for IFFI 54

‘Project Tiger’ docu-film to capture India’s mission to save tigers

Prime Video’s queer docu-series ‘Rainbow Rishta’ to premiere on November 7

Shah Rukh Khan posted a heartfelt message for his fans on his 58th birthday

Kangana Ranaut hints at entering electoral politics

Preity Zinta conferred honorary doctorate by UK’s Birmingham City University

Hollywood

Return of ‘House of the Dragon’, ‘Euphoria’, ‘The White Lotus’ and more announced by HBO

Movie rivalry with Stallone got out of control, we tried to derail each other, says Schwarzenegger

Scarlett Johansson sues AI app for unauthorised use of her image and voice

James McAvoy, Lucas Bravo, Aisling Franciosi and Almudena Amor to headline ‘Turn Up The Sun!’

David Dastmalchian to star in high-concept horror ‘Rosario’

Sequel of horror hit ‘It Follows’ in the works

‘Poltergeist’ series in early development at Amazon

First look of Rachel Zegler’s ‘Snow White’ out

Jason Statham to team up with ‘Suicide Squad’ director for ‘Levon’s Trade’

‘Now And Then’, the last Beatles song, set for release

Regional cinema

Mohanlal reunites with director Joshiy for ‘Rambaan’

Ram Charan joins Actors Branch of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Vikram’s next to be helmed by ‘Chithha’ director SU Arun Kumar

Varun Tej shares images from Tuscany wedding with Lavanya Tripathi

‘Annapoorani,’ Nayanthara’s 75th film, gets a release date

Ramesh Aravind joins the cast of Prem’s ‘KD-The Devil’

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren announces exit from films, deletes post later

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s ‘Sesham Mikeil Fathima’ gets a release date

Suresh Gopi faces widespread criticism over behaviour towards woman journalist

Abhishek Ambareesh’s ‘Bad Manners’ gets a release date

Trailers

Vikram is the ‘son of gold’ in Pa Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’ teaser

‘Indian 2’ intro video: Kamal Haasan is back as the vigilante Senapathy

Shah Rukh Khan journeys miles for love in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ teaser

Ryan Gosling is a lovelorn stuntman in ‘The Fall Guy’ trailer

Karthi plays a notorious, eccentric thief in Raju Murugan’s ‘Japan’ trailer

Prime Video releases trailer of wartime saga ‘Pippa’

Daniel Radcliffe brings inspiring story of his stunt double in ‘David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived’ trailer

Cinematographer Sean Price Williams’ directorial debut, ‘The Sweet East’ trailer out

New in streaming

Coming soon to Netflix: David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’, ‘Sly’ documentary, Mark Ruffalo’s mini-series All the Light We Cannot See’, and more

New on Prime Video: The latest instalment of Transformers, Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts, Second season of Aspirants, German psychological thriller Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy, and more

Coming to Apple TV+: New Apple original film Fingernails, eight-episode drama The Buccaneers, Season 4 of For All Mankind, and more

New on Disney + Hotstar in November: Season 3 of Sushmita Sen’s Aarya, Season 2 of Behind the Attraction, FX’s A Murder at the End of the World, and more

New K-dramas to watch this November: ‘Castaway Diva,’ ‘Vigilante,’ ‘My Demon’ and more

Essential reading

1) Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino: I’m still pinching myself that audiences come to see my movies

>> The Italian director talks about his upcoming work and preserving the ‘individual voice’ in his stories

2) Priyanka Chopra Jonas summarises her high-powered career as a combination of hustle, persistence, and hard work

>> In conversation with Bhumi Pednekar, the global star delivered a masterclass, and expressed a desire to expand her international portfolio beyond typical fare

3) Trisha: Working with Vijay feels like coming home

>> Trisha talks about reuniting with Vijay for their fifth film together in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo,’ and how she has seen it all after 20 years in the industry

4) Stuntmasters Anbariv on the Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam project

>> ‘KH234’ will be a pure action film, say stuntmaster duo Anbu and Arivu, who are among the most sought-after technicians in the industry

5) Meet the gang of ‘Keedaa Cola’

>> Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Rag Mayur, Vishnu Oi, Jeevan Kumar and Ravindra Vijay hold forth on director Tharun Bhascker’s Telugu comic caper

6) Mani Ratnam on ‘KH234,’ and why he took 35 years to reunite with Kamal Haasan

>> In a masterclass, director Mani Ratnam spoke about the best advice Kamal Haasan has ever given him, and why he doesn’t collaborate with big stars too often

7) Vijay: There’s only one ‘Superstar’ and only one ‘Thalapathy’

>> During his speech at the ‘Leo’ success meet, the actor also urged the audience to watch cinema as just an entertainment medium

8) Actor Kalki Koechlin on balancing motherhood and career

>> As Kalki Koechlin looks forward to her upcoming films, she also recognises that balancing motherhood and career is a tough act

9) A tribute to Matthew Perry: Why he’s much more than just Chandler Bing

>> From being an advocate for addiction recovery to giving us countless nostalgic memories, the late actor will always be remembered as a human who helped others in more ways than one

10) Raghu Ram on ‘Keedaa Cola’, his Telugu origins, identity as an actor and more

>> Raghu Ram discusses his debut Telugu film ‘Keedaa Cola’, a crime comedy, in which he plays a deadly conflict manager

11) The (mis)representation of Native Americans in Hollywood

>> With Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ released last week, here’s a deep dive into how Hollywood has represented the indigenous peoples of the Americas

12) Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage and Kim Jiseok Award winner on making ‘Paradise’

>> Prasanna Vithanage talks about how he will next be adapting a short novel by Dostoevsky and also working on a script featuring an Indian on a journey

What to watch

1) Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat paddle ‘Three Of Us’, a sobering cycle of life to safety

>> Read the full review here

2) ‘Fingernails’ tests humanity against technology, but plays it too safe

>> Read the full review here

3) ‘Keedaa Cola’ is a laugh riot, tempered with philosophical musings

>> Read the full review here

4) ‘Monster’ is a truth in three acts in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s moral drama

>> Read the full review here

5) ‘Pulimada’ is a Joju George show all the way

>> Read the full review here

6) ‘Masterpeace’ is a loud, humorous antidote for regressive television serials

>> Read the full review here

7) Chris Evans and Emily Blunt can’t save ‘Pain Hustlers’, a mediocre drama on meds

>> Read the full review here

8) ‘Garudan’ is an effective thriller that needed more layered writing

>> Read the full review here