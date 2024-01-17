January 17, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped Allahabad High Court’s decision to appoint a commission to inspect the premises of the Shahi Idgah mosque at Mathura. Hindus claim that it is the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The Allahabad High Court had allowed a survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque in December 2023. The plea for a survey was filed on behalf of the Hindu deity Lord Krishna and seven others, who in their original suit pending before this court claimed that the mosque was built over the birthplace of Lord Krishna on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1670.

“You have to be very clear, very specific why you need the appointment of a commission under Order 26 Rule 9 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC)… Your prayer was vague… You cannot make an omnibus application for a Commission,” Supreme Court Justice Sanjiv Khanna told senior advocate Shyam Divan, who represented the Hindu plaintiffs.

The Supreme Court, however, did not interfere with the pending proceedings on the maintenance of the suit filed by the Hindu plaintiffs for a declaration that a temple once stood at the place of the mosque and the consecration of the premises as Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by the mosque committee against the High Court order in December for appointment of the commission. Appearing for mosque management, advocate Tasneem Ahmadi argued that the High Court should not have given an interim relief by appointing the Commission when the very maintenance of the suit was still undecided and pending.

Since the Babri Masjid judgment in 2019, nine cases related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid have been filed in the Mathura court until December 2023.

The case has been listed for further hearing on January 23.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Milind Deora, who quit the Congress to join the Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde), was an MP from which constituency?

Goregaon

South Mumbai

Mulund

Chembur

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.