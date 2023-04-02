April 02, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues grew 13% in March, to record the second highest monthly collection of ₹1.6 lakh crore from the indirect tax, with receipts from goods imports rising 8% and inflows from domestic transactions and services imports rising 14% from a year ago.

Gross GST collections for 2022-23 are 22% higher than in 2021-22 at ₹18.1 lakh crore.

The growth in GST collections in March was the fastest so far in 2023, marking the 12th month in a row that inflows were over ₹1.4 lakh crore and the fourth month in 2022-23 over the ₹1.5 lakh crore mark. March’s collections were only eclipsed previously in April 2022, when collections were ₹1,67,540 crore. Integrated GST collections hit a record high of ₹82,907 crore in March 2023, including ₹42,503 crore collected on the import of goods. Indicating an uptick in compliance levels, returns filed by taxpayers in March have been the highest ever, the Finance Ministry said. The GST collections in March largely reflect transactions undertaken in the month of February. The revenue share between the Centre and the States during the month, after settling IGST collections, is ₹62,954 crore for the Central GST and ₹65,501 crore for the State GST, the Ministry said.

As many as 16 States and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported higher growth from domestic transactions during March than the national average of 14.4%, including Bihar and J&K (both at 29.4%), Karnataka (18.4%), Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Tamil Nadu (all around 15%).

Among the other States, the lowest growth rate was recorded in Himachal Pradesh (8.1%) and Gujarat (8.3%). Revenues from Andhra Pradesh were up 11.3%, with Maharashtra (11.8%), Kerala (12.7%) and Telangana (13.25%) and West Bengal (13.9%) recording higher growth.

