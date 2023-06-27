June 27, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised that the Centre will ensure the implementation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki insurgent groups in the hill areas. The pact requires the insurgent groups to remain in designated camps with weapons under lock and key. A day after he met Mr. Shah in Delhi, Mr. Singh told The Hindu that the Kuki insurgent groups violated the ground rules of the SoO pact and instigated violence.

A defence source, however, said the SoO camps were regularly checked, and all weapons, except two, were found to be intact during inspection in the past two months. The source said the removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from valley districts was emerging as a challenge as Meitei insurgent groups launched attacks from de-notified areas, making it difficult for the security forces to launch operations without taking the help of civil administration. While the SoO groups were under watch, the valley-based insurgent groups which entered from Myanmar were difficult to track, the source said, adding that there have been multiple incidents in the past when the Army had to withdraw from an area or release suspects in the wake of protests. A top government official, however, said there were no immediate plans to rethink the jurisdiction of the AFSPA.

The Army also claimed that women activists are interfering in the operations of security forces in the State. In a video posted on Twitter, the Army mentioned several incidents of women-led groups obstructing operations in violence-hit Manipur. “Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by the security forces during critical situations to save lives and property,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Congress questioned PM Narendra Modi’s silence on the violence in the State, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge demanding the removal of the Manipur CM. No amount of propaganda by the BJP government could cover up its abject failure in handling the Manipur situation, Mr. Kharge said. Notably, PM Modi on Monday held a meeting on Manipur with senior Cabinet colleagues, including Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources in the government said the meeting was in the form of a review of the situation.

Over 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities in Manipur since May 3.

