May 09, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

In violence-hit Manipur, many tribals, mostly Kukis, stranded in State government camps are desperately trying to move into camps run by the Centre — either Army camps or those run by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Violence in Manipur started May 3 between the Kuki community and the Meiteis over the demand for Scheduled Tribe status for the dominant Meitei community. Many tribals, mostly Kukis, were stranded in the Imphal area whereas several Meiteis were stranded in Churachandpur and the Hill districts. Imphal residents have said that the first batch of stranded tribals in the valley have been sent back to Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, but many still remain in the State camps.

In Imphal, at least two security forces’ relief camps on the Manipur Rifles (MR) compounds are under the protection of the State government, in addition to camps set up by Army and Central forces. Tribals housed at MR camps told The Hindu that they want to relocate since they believe Army-run facilities will be better managed, and there is complete breakdown of trust towards State government forces.

“On Sunday night, a group of about 100 Kuki people were trying to get out of the MR 1st Battalion camp but the security personnel stopped them,” said Golan Naulak, an Imphal resident, who had to flee to the camp.

Government officials did not respond to The Hindu’s questions about the fears of the tribals.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has announced ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the families of those killed in the violence, ₹2 lakh for grievous injuries, ₹25,000 for non-grievous injuries, and up to ₹2 lakh as relief for families whose houses have been burnt, after assessment by the authorities. Assistance will also be provided for rebuilding destroyed homes, he added.

