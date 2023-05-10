May 10, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

Curfew was relaxed in four districts of Manipur in what emerged as a sign of the State returning to normalcy on Tuesday. The intention behind relaxing the curfew was to allow people to procure essentials and other medicines as security personnel continued strict vigil in the sensitive areas. Further, internet services shall continue being suspended until May 13.

Sixty-five people have been killed and around 35,000 have been displaced during the violence.

It was earlier stated by the State’s Director General of Police P. Doungel that the overall situation had improved significantly since the arrival of Central forces.

Violence and arson had broken out across parts of Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ on May 3 called by the All-India Students’ Union of Manipur to oppose the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. Several states, including Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand and Meghalaya took measures to evacuate their students from the north-eastern state. Congress, citing the Supreme Court’s comments, said the Centre and the BJP-ruled State government cannot escape responsibility for the violence.

Further, on Tuesday, several leaders and civil society groups made efforts to clear the narrative around the Meitei people and the Christian community at large. Upper House MP from the state, K.Vanlalvena wrote to Prime Minister seeking a ‘joint parliamentary team’ also including Christian MPs be constituted and sent to the affected areas for an independent investigation. The MP also stated that the initiation of the violence was not a spontaneous burst of outrage by one community, but rather “a calculated and pre-mediated move on the part of the perpetrators to specifically target the Christian community, including the local Meitei Christian community of Imphal.”

