May 07, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

As law enforcement authorities in Manipur investigate the deaths of 18 to 20 people following the ethnic violence since May 3, Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh held a multi-party meeting on Saturday, urging collaboration towards bringing peace and stability in the state. He tweeted to inform, “During the meeting, it was resolved to appeal for peace in the state and encourage all citizens to avoid any actions that could lead to further violence or instability.”

The meeting was attended by representatives from Congress, CPI, JD(U), NPF, Shiv Sena, AITC, BSP, AAP, MPP AIFB, MNDF and ABHKP alongside former Chief Minister O. Ibobi Singh. The incumbent Chief Minister separately also met representatives from the All-Manipur Christian Organisation (AMCO) and the Coordination Committee on the Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) - an influential Meitei community-based organisation to highlight the crucial role civil society groups could play to ensure peace.

At the time of going to print, the unofficial toll, based on the body count in three major hospitals, was more than 50. The armed forces had rescued over 25,000 people from conflict zones and shifted them to secure places at defence and government establishments. A senior official of the state’s Home Dept stated the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was closely monitoring the situation in the state.

Kuldiep Singh, a former Central Reserve Police Force chief who has been appointed by the Centre as Manipur’s security adviser stated that more than 500 houses were torched, and the exact number of vehicles damaged by the mobs was being ascertained.

According to him, the situations continued to be tense but the situation “has been tackled” in several districts, including Churanchandpur, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi and Imphal. The State’s Director-General of Police, P. Doungel said the overall situation had improved significantly since the arrival of Central forces.

