June 20, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

The Manipur High Court on Monday admitted a review petition seeking to modify its contentious March 27 order, which had directed the State government to recommend the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. It was this March order which had become one of the immediate triggers for the violent ethnic clashes in the State, where ethnic faultlines lie between the tribal Kuki community and the valley-dwelling Meiteis, a majority of whom are Hindus, with the rest following Sanamahism or Islam.

The body seeking the modifications to the order is the Meitei Tribes Union (MTU), the very body which had filed the petition resulting in the March 27 order. The body says that in its earlier plea, it had only prayed for a direction that the State government should respond to the Centre on the Meiteis community’s request for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes list of Manipur.

However, the Manipur High Court’s order had directed the State government to “consider the case of the petitioners for inclusion of the Meetei/Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list, expeditiously, preferably within a period four weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order…”. This is what became the root of the contentions raised about the order even by the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

The CJI had questioned last month why a 23-year-old Constitution Bench judgment which clearly held that no court or State has power to “add, subtract or modify” the Scheduled Tribes List was not “shown” to the Manipur High Court in the first place. Chief Justice Chandrachud orally said a High Court does not have the power to direct changes in the Scheduled Tribes List. “It is a Presidential power to designate a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe,” the Chief Justice observed.

On Monday, the review petition filed by the MTU was admitted for hearing by a Bench of Acting Chief Justice M.V. Muralidharan, who had authored the March 27 order passed on the initial writ petition filed by the union. Besides, an appeal against the March 27 order, filed by the All Manipur Tribal Union (AMTU), has been listed for its next hearing later this week.

While it is important to note that the violence getting out of hand was partially a consequence of the inability of the N. Biren Singh-led BJP government to rise above the fray and act in an unbiased manner, this editorial in The Hindu points out that the Manipur High Court’s single judge Bench’s ill-thought-out order did exacerbate the situation. As the ethnic clashes continue to simmer after more than 45 days since they began, it is important for the High Court to tread carefully and keep historic precedents set by the Supreme Court in mind.

