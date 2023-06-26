June 26, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

After a briefing with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Sunday that a dialogue will be revived across communities and stakeholders in the violence-hit State, including the Kukis.

“We will reach out to everyone, including the Kuki community. They are also ours. The home minister advised us to work as a team and bring peace to the State,” Mr. Singh said.

A part of why the ethnic violence in the State spiralled out of control was the notion among tribal communities, especially Kukis, that BJP leader Mr. Singh’s government was acting in a biased manner while cracking down on the violence, tilting in favour toward the non-tribal and valley-dwelling Meitei community. In the run-up to the violence as well, Mr. Singh had initiated a “war on drugs” on poppy cultivators in the State, who are mainly tribals living in reserve forest areas, besides evacuation drives in such areas.

On June 25, Mr. Singh was in Delhi to meet Home Minister Shah where he briefed him “about the evolving situation on the ground in Manipur.” At least 131 people have been killed since ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki and Meitei communities erupted in the State on May 3 displacing 60,000 people. The meeting came a day after Mr. Shah’s all-party meeting where 10 MLAs from the Kuki community in the hill districts of Manipur, including seven from the BJP, demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation.

A source told The Hindu that the Chief Minister was told by Mr. Shah that he cannot be seen to have sympathy for any particular community and that the crackdown on violence has to begin irrespective of the community involved. The Chief Minister was told that he must drive home the point among the Meiteis that Kukis will be reached out to. He must convince the people and take care of the State in a bipartisan manner,” the source added.

Notably, while the violence-hit State may have benefitted greatly from bipartisanship had it come earlier, Mr. Shah’s instructions in the high-level briefing to the embattled Chief Minister are a step in the right direction.

Before this, the Union government’s constitution of a peace committee earlier this month hit a snag with many of them refusing to join it. The withdrawal of quite a few public figures from this initiative unfortunately revealed the ethnicisation of civil society in Manipur. More worryingly, Kuki-Zo representatives expressly withdrew their names as the committee included the Chief Minister.

While any peace process can be effective only where there is equal representation, Mr. Singh’s actions in the run-up to as well as in the aftermath of the violence, as this editorial in The Hindu points out, have either been ineffectual or shown up an inability to govern effectively. Amid demands for the Chief Minister’s resignation, It may well be the time for the Union government and the ruling BJP to think of an alternative leadership that could ease the process of peace building.

