January 15, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has asked India to withdraw its troops from the island nation by March 15 as the strain on ties between the two countries grows.

Abdullah Nazim Ibrahim, the Principal Secretary to President Muizzu on Public Policy, told a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Malé that Indian military personnel will no longer be permitted to reside in the Maldives, and that the troops have been asked to leave by March 15, 2024, according to Malé-based media.

The strain was triggered most recently when three junior ministers of the Muizzu administration criticised Indians and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Lakshadweep visit. It also comes after Mr. Muizzu’s visit to China, where he agreed to “elevate” strategic ties with Beijing. On his return on Saturday, he told local media that the Maldives may be small, but “will not be bullied” by anyone.

The announcement related to the troops was made even as a high-level core group between India and Maldives held its first meeting in Malé. The group was set up when the Maldivian President and Prime Minister Modi met on the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Dubai in 2023.

A statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the Core Group meeting on Sunday did not mention the request for Indian troops’ withdrawal. The MEA said that both sides discussed “finding [a] mutually workable solution to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medvac [medical evacuation] services to the people of Maldives.”

On the other hand, the press statement issued by the Maldives’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Both sides expressed willingness to intensify cooperation and agreed to fast-track the withdrawal of Indian military personnel.”

MEA officials did not respond to The Hindu’s queries on whether India has received a formal request for the withdrawal of Indian soldiers.

The demand for the withdrawal of Indian troops, however, is not new for President Muizzu. It was also his chief poll pledge last year.

