The party is above any individual and no one should be in a hurry in the Congress, party president Mallikarjun Kharge told The Hindu, in his first comments on the face-off between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot.

With seven months to go for the Rajasthan Assembly election, Mr. Pilot went on a day-long strike on April 11 seeking probe into the alleged corruption cases during BJP rule, which he claimed the Gehlot government had failed to undertake in over four years.

Though he did not explicitly name Mr. Pilot, Mr. Kharge sent a not-so-subtle message when he said leaders should maintain discipline and raise issues at the right fora. Accusing the ruling party in Karnataka and at the Centre of taking the law into its own hands, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says it is important for the State and the country to see a change of guard. Asked how important was the Assembly poll in Karnataka to him personally, Mr. Kharge said: “Instead of personal importance, I believe it is very important for us to win this election in the interest of the country. The country is facing so many problems: democratic norms are being violated, the Constitution is ignored, autonomous bodies are misused and there is no law and order, not only in Karnataka, but elsewhere also. Those who are ruling the States and the country are ignoring the existing laws. Instead of allowing the executive and the judiciary to implement laws, they are taking rules and regulations in their own hands. That’s why it is very important — not only for me and my State but also for the prestige of the country — to win this election. This election will definitely change the entire country’s political scenario and change the people’s mood.” Pointing out that BJP leaders were seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Kharge said since it is a State election the people who led the party and the government in the State should say what they have done for Karnataka. “How much investment they got, how much infrastructure they built, how much irrigation they developed, how many roads were built, and the ‘40% commission’ corruption -- we are asking what you people have done during your regime?”

On the Gehlot-Pilot tussle ahead of impending elections in Rajasthan, Mr. Kharge said: “Our people are reaching out to them and our in-charge secretary is reaching out to them. And discussions are going on to bring them together. See, one more thing I want to tell you. The party won’t depend on one or two individuals. The party is the institution and in the institution, some individuals come and go.” In a recent editorial, The Hindu had pointed out that with the BJP not battle ready in the State, the Congress can hope to win a second consecutive term if it puts its own house in order and learns from the mistake made in Punjab. “Mr. Gehlot should show sagacity, Mr. Pilot patience, and the high command leadership, for the Congress to advance in Rajasthan.”

