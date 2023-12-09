December 09, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

Amid an Opposition walkout, Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on Friday over cash-for-query allegations. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution which said her continuance as an MP was “untenable” and her conduct “unbecoming of an MP”. She has been accused of taking bribes from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for asking questions in Parliament. Ms. Moitra was not allowed to speak in the House even though Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay nominated her as the main speaker. Citing a 2005 precedent under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime in a similar expulsion process, Mr. Joshi argued against allowing her to speak. Ms. Moitra later termed the Ethics Committee’s recommendation of expulsion “hanging by a kangaroo court”. Denied permission to speak inside the Lok Sabha, the expelled MP from Krishnanagar struck a defiant note on the steps of the new Parliament building. Flanked by a range of Opposition leaders, from Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi to National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Ms. Moitra tore into the report of the Ethics Committee, saying that its findings against her were based on two contradictory affidavits filed by two private individuals, adding that there was no evidence of her receiving cash or any other pecuniary benefits to ask questions in the House. The committee had held Ms. Moitra guilty of “unethical conduct” for sharing her user ID and password of the Lok Sabha portal with unauthorised persons. The proceedings, which went on for a little over an hour in the post-lunch session, saw some sharp exchanges between the Opposition and Treasury benches.

Opposition members asked why the ethics panel headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar didn’t examine Mr. Hiranandani or allow Ms. Moitra to cross-examine him. BJP MPs argued that she was given a chance by the panel to explain her conduct. The Lok Sabha also witnessed two brief adjournments including one soon after the Ethics Report was tabled on the floor of the House at noon. Before the proceedings resumed at 2 p.m., Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote an urgent letter to Speaker Om Birla to give MPs three to four days so that they could read the report that runs into hundreds of pages and prepare their response. “Can anyone humanly read the report within two hours?” Mr. Chowdhury asked when the House reassembled and argued that the principle of natural justice demands that Ms. Moitra be heard. Mr. Birla observed that in 2005, then Speaker Somnath Chatterjee had disallowed 10 Lok Sabha Members who were involved in a “cash for question scam”, to speak. Mr. Joshi added that the then Leader of the House Pranab Mukherjee had moved a motion to expel the 10 members on the same day the report was introduced. Standing firmly behind Ms. Moitra and calling her expulsion from the Lok Sabha “unacceptable”, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Friday hinted that the Trinamool Congress would field her from Krishnanagar in the Lok Sabha election next year.

