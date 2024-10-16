The Maharashtra Assembly election, with 288 seats at stake, will be held on November 20, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand will vote in two phases, with 43 constituencies going to the polls on November 13, and 38 constituencies on November 20. The votes for both Assembly elections will be counted on November 23. Dates have also been announced for byelections to 48 Assembly seats and two parliamentary constituencies in 15 States. High-profile bypolls include the Wayanad parliamentary seat, which fell vacant after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opted to retain Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and give up the Kerala constituency, and Maharashtra’s Nanded seat, which is empty due to the death of Congress MP Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan. There are about 9.63 crore eligible voters in Maharashtra and over 2.60 crore in Jharkhand, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said. With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect in both the States, and the constituencies where bypolls are to be held. The Code is also applicable to the Centre in so far as announcements or policy decisions pertaining to Jharkhand and Maharashtra are concerned. Mr. Kumar said the Commission has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the effective implementation of MCC guidelines. It has issued instructions for swift, effective, and stringent action to enforce the Code during the first 72 hours after the election schedule was announced, and for extra vigilance and strict enforcement action during the last 72 hours before the close of polls as well. An intense, multi-cornered contests are on the cards in Maharashtra. This is the first time that two factions of each of the two largest regional parties in the State, the Shiv Sena and the NCP, will fight against each other in the Assembly election.

In Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, along with their respective allies, are trying to attract voters on issues that have been in the public domain for quite some time now – corruption charges against the Hemant Soren government and the alleged ‘infiltration’ of Bangladeshi nationals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bypoll to the Wayanad parliamentary seat and 47 Assembly seats will be conducted on November 13, along with the the first phase of polling in Jharkhand. The bypoll to the Nanded Lok Sabha seat and the Kedarnath Assembly seat will be held on November 20, along with the Maharashtra Assembly poll and the second phase of the Jharkhand election. The CEC said that bypolls have not been announced for the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal and the Milkipur seat in Uttar Pradesh, as election petitions are pending in the High Courts against the candidates who had won from these seats. Responding to a query on the accuracy of exit polls, the CEC said pollsters and the press, particularly the electronic media, need to self-introspect and take corrective measures.

“If we look at the whole picture, two-three things are happening concurrently. At first, exit poll results are shown without declaring the sample size, the places where the survey was conducted, and how the results were arrived at. If the figures do not match with the actual results, what is the pollster’s responsibility... There is an urgent need to look at these aspects stringently,” he said. Exit polls are creating a huge distortion by raising expectations that do not match the actual election results, Mr. Kumar said. He also termed as “nonsense” the practice of news channels showing early leads even before vote counting begins.

The Hindu Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

When did ITC launch its wheat atta brand ‘Aashirvaad’?

2002

2003

2010

2009

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.