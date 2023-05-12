May 12, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

In a unanimous judgment, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that in mid-2022, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari “erred” in calling for a trust vote that triggered the fall of Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the State.

This has opened the doors for disqualification proceedings against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for defection from the Shiv Sena.

The Shinde government will, however, continue in power for now. This is because, according to the court, Mr. Thackeray resigned before the floor test and as such it was right for Governor Koshyari to invite Mr. Shinde and form the new government. The court said that it could not quash Mr. Thackeray’s voluntary resignation that came a day ahead of the floor test on June 30, thus being unable to reinstate his government.

“The Governor had no objective material on the basis of which he could doubt the confidence of the incumbent government… Floor test cannot be used as a means to settle differences within a political party… The Governor erred in concluding that Mr. Thackeray had lost support… The discretion to call for a floor test is not an unfettered discretion,” a Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud observed.

The court also listed factors to Speaker Rahul Narwekar to consider while deciding disqualification petitions. These include not accepting Shinde group’s sole defence that they had merely “split” from the Shiv Sena party, and not defected. According to the Court, the defence of a “split” was no longer available to the Shinde group with the deletion of Paragraph 3 from the Tenth Schedule by the Constitution (Ninety-first Amendment) Act in 2003.

