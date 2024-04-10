April 10, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Opposition alliance in Maharashtra, has finally sealed its seat-sharing deal for the Lok Sabha election. The announcement came at a joint press conference at the Shiv Sena (UBT) office here on Tuesday on Gudi Padwa, the beginning of the Marathi New Year. The MVA comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Under the seat-sharing deal, the Shiv Sena (UBT) was allocated the highest number of seats, 21. The NCP (SP) will contest from 10 seats while the Congress got 17 seats. The announcement reportedly got delayed as the parties were unable to reach a consensus on three seats — Sangli, Bhiwandi and Mumbai-South-Central. The Congress has now given up its claim on the contentious Sangli and Bhiwandi seats, which will go to the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP).

At the press conference, the party leaders said there is no disagreement among the MVA partners. Mr. Thackeray said the main goal of the coalition is to defeat the BJP. “It is natural for any partnership to go through rounds of discussions to come to an agreement.”

On Shiv Sena (UBT) refusing to give up Sangli seat to the Congress, Mr. Thackeray said, “When victory against the BJP is the larger goal, we must set aside our differences. Our fight is against Narendra Modi’s party BJP and not against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Earlier, the State leadership of the Congress was reportedly miffed as Mr. Thackeray, without consulting with the party, announced Chandrahar Patil as the Sangli candidate. In Bhiwandi, the NCP (SP) announced its candidate even though the Congress wanted to contest from the seat. In Mumbai-South-Central, the Shiv Sena UBT gave ticket to Anil Desai whereas, the Congress wanted to field its own candidate from there. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh, which has 80. The State will vote in five phases — April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20.

