Madhavan interview, ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel review

November 17, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

Bollywood

‘Tiger 3’ official box office report: Salman Khan gets biggest opening of his career

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Merry Christmas’ pushed to January 2024

Netflix series ‘Kaala Paani’ renewed for season 2

Kapil Sharma and team head to Netflix for new comedy show

Secured necessary adaptation rights, say ‘Pippa’ makers on controversy surrounding Kazi Nazrul Islam’s song

Mira Nair boards documentary ‘Against the Tide’ as executive producer

Hollywood

Pedro Pascal to lead ‘Fantastic Four’ movie for Marvel Studios

Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time

Darren Aronofsky to direct Elon Musk biopic

Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ co-stars reminiscence about late actor

John Bailey, who presided over the Academy during the initial #MeToo reckoning, dies at 81

SZA leads 2024 Grammy nominations as women outpace men in the leading categories

Denzel Washington to star in Antoine Fuqua’s new movie

Amazon MGM Studios developing ‘Masters of the Universe’ movie

Taika Waititi says he won’t be ‘involved’ with MCU’s ‘Thor 5’

Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow to lead Edward Berger’s next movie ‘Conclave’

Regional cinema

Popular Telugu actor Chandramohan no more

First look of Darshan’s ‘Devil’ out

First look of Unni Mukundan from ‘Jai Ganesh’ out

Sunil to make his Malayalam debut with Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’

Sunny Wayne, Nikhila Vimal’s upcoming series titled ‘Perilloor Premier League’

‘Pallotty 90’s Kids’ to release on January 5 next year

Vikram Kumar, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni’s ‘Dhootha’ to stream soon

World cinema

Netflix’s ‘Fauda’ crew member ‘killed in action’ amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Japanese director Hikari to helm comedy-drama movie ‘Rental Family’

Japanese actor-director Takeshi Kitano’s new film ‘Kubi’ explores homosexual relations in the samurai world

Trailers

Zack Snyder promises a riveting sci-fi spectacle in trailer of ‘Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire’

Aishwarya Rajinikanth says ‘keep religion out of cricket’ in teaser of ‘Lal Salaam’

Dakota Johnson turns clairvoyant superhero in trailer of Sony’s spider-verse movie ‘Madame Web’

Mammootty, Jyotika fight a legal battle in the trailer of ‘Kaathal - The Core’

Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien fight assassins in teaser of action dramedy ‘The Brothers Sun’

Chris Pratt and Samuel L Jackson are Garfield and Vic in the trailer of the animated feature ‘The Garfield Movie’

Arya has to save his family from “nefarious beings” in the trailer of ‘The Village’

‘Aval Peyar Rajni’ trailer shows Kalidas Jayaram in an eerie mystery thriller

Harish Kalyan, MS Bhaskar lock horns over parking spot in trailer of ‘Parking’

Kajal Aggarwal is a suspended cop on a mission in teaser of ‘Satyabhama’

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix in November: Netflix series The Railway Men, Sixth season of historical drama The Crown, anime series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Coming to Apple TV+: Season 4 of For All Mankind, 10-episode Apple Original series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: Thai romantic comedy Congrats My Ex!, documentary film Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in November : Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya 3, action thriller series Vigilante, The Santa Clauses Season 2, and more

New K-dramas to watch this November: Park Eun-bin-starrer Castaway Diva, Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung’s My Demon and more

Essential reading

1) The success of sequels: the rise of the series in Tamil cinema

>> With ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ opening to rave reviews, we take a detailed look at the history and evolution of sequels in Tamil cinema

2) R Madhavan on ‘The Railway Men’: The Bhopal gas disaster was bigger than Chernobyl, 9/11

>> The actor speaks about his latest series, which revisits the 1984 Bhopal gas leak tragedy through the heroic (and unsung) acts of the Indian Railways

3) ‘Toby’ star Chaithra J Achar on her ‘SSE (Side B)’ experience and being a risk-taker

>> Having enjoyed a breakthrough year, she opens up on working with filmmakers such as Raj B Shetty and Hemanth M Rao

4) Cinematographer Tirru on breaking the norms in ‘Jigarthanda Double X’

>> The cinematographer talks about designing the visuals of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial and what Shankar’s ‘Game Changer’ has in store

5) Director Ajay Bhupathi: Anything I say about the origin of the story of ‘Mangalavaaram’ will be a spoiler

>> He also talks about working with music composer Ajaneesh Loknath and how he differs from his mentor Ram Gopal Varma

6) Malayalam film director Arun Varma says box office hit ‘Garudan’ is likely to have a sequel

>> He also speaks about casting Suresh Gopi in this role and breaking the narrative of a police investigation in the film

7) “My film ‘Falimy’ is about a dysfunctional family”

>> Debutant Nithish Sahadev speaks about ‘Falimy’, a light-hearted take on a family’s efforts to get their act together

8) Kannada star Prabhik Mogaveer: Open to being bad on screen

>> Prabhik has two projects ready for release and is working on ‘Raven,’ a psychological thriller, that he has written, produced and acted in

9) Donning your inner avatar: The rise of cosplay community in India

>> Cosplay in India is becoming a thriving subculture driven by a passion for pop culture, meticulous craftsmanship and a growing sense of community

10) Rima Kallingal’s ‘Neythe - Dance of the Weaves’ debuts in Kochi

>> Neythe sees eight dancers immersing themselves in the staccato of weaving, as an ode to Chendamangalam

11) Film on the Guwahati home of many Assam icons is ready for its world premiere

>> ‘Baruar Xongxar’ is a 71-minute documentary film on a Guwahati home that gave Assam many of its cinematic, cultural, and sports icons

What to watch

1) Salman Khan nails this mission timepass, ‘Tiger 3’

2) ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ is a middling addition to the franchise

3) ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B)’ has a fantastic Rakshit Shetty who steers the sequel to the shore

4) ‘Falimy’ is an endearing, humourous tale of a dysfunctional family

5) ‘Mangalavaaram’ engages with a few twists and turns, nothing more

6) ‘Label’ is a well-intentioned series that is disappointingly ironic

7) ‘Loki’ Season 2 finale is an epic climax at the end of time

8) ‘BTS: Yet to Come’ concert movie is a high-energy, emotionally charged and surreal experience for fans

9) With ‘The Killer’, Michael Fassbender and David Fincher smash a quiet rampage of revenge out of the park

