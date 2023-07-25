July 25, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST

Proceedings in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the parliament were marred for the third consecutive day on Monday as the opposition continued to press for their demand that the Prime Minister make a statement on the situation in Manipur. Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lower House that the government was ready for discussion on the issue as country needed to know the “truth about the sensitive situation in the State”.

“I want to request all the honourable opposition MPs that many members, both from the ruling side as well as the Opposition, demanded a discussion on a very sensitive issue. I am ready for a discussion, but I do not know why the Opposition does not want to allow it,” he stated. Mr Shah briefly spoke before the House was adjourned as members from the opposition benches trooped into the well reiterating their demand.

When the proceedings had commenced in the morning, opposition members were on their feet holding placards that read “INDIA wants discussion of Manipur violence”, “INDIA for Manipur”, “PM must answer” and so on. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury insisted that Prime Minister Modi make suo motu statement on Manipur violence in the House. Speaker of the Lower House responded that the House could have a discussion from noon, insisting that Question Hour be allowed to function. “The whole House is ready for the discussion and the government will reply to the debate too. But you will not decide who will reply to the debate,” Mr Birla said.

Proceedings in the Upper House too were affected for the same reason. Furthermore, AAP’s floor leader Sanjay Singh was suspended as he approached the Chair from the well of the House demanding a discussion. At the time of publishing, it has been reported that the AAP Leader, along with other opposition MPs, had staged an all-night sit-in outside the premises.

