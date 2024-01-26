January 26, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> Oscars 2024 | ‘Oppenheimer’ leads with 13 nominations, ‘Barbie’ snubbed in two key categories

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced this week. Christopher Nolan’s three-hour opus ‘Oppenheimer’ dominated with 13 nods including for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, though nominated in eight categories, was controversially snubbed for Best Director for Gerwig and Best Actress for Margot Robbie. Both Yorgos Lanthimos’ Frankenstein-inspired ‘Poor Things’ and Martin Scorsese’s Osage epic ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ were widely celebrated, with 11 and 10 nods apiece.

Here are a few highlights from the announcement.

>> Amitabh Bachchan to Rajinikanth, Indian film stars attend Ram Temple consecration

A bevy of Indian cinema stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi and couples Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif visited Ayodhya to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. Singers Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam added a musical touch by performing Ram Bhajan at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Bollywood

Ranbir, Alia, Vicky to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, ‘Love & War’

Saif Ali Khan undergoes surgery in Mumbai

Yami Gautam’s political drama ‘Article 370’ to release in February

Kunal Keemu’s directorial debut gets release date

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ streams on Netflix on Republic Day

Parineeti Chopra set officially foray into music as a singer

Anthony Hopkins ‘honoured’ to meet Salman Khan at Joy Awards

Hollywood

First look of Michael Jackson biopic out

Nicole Kidman to star in and produce film ‘Mice’

Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ set for March release

New ‘Jurassic World’ movie in the works

Ryan Reynolds wraps shooting of ‘Deadpool 3’

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reunite for crime thriller ‘Animals’

Chris Pratt to lead sci-fi thriller ‘Mercy’

Anne Hathaway walks out of Vanity Fair photoshoot in solidarity with Condé Nast union workers

Will Ferrell says he had ‘zero knowledge’ about trans community before best friend came out as trans

Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian thriller ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ premieres at Sundance

‘Oppenheimer’ to be shown in Japan, 8 months after ‘Barbenheimer’ outrage

Lindsay Lohan to headline Netflix movie ‘Our Little Secret’

Regional cinema

Director Prasanth Varma announces sequel to ‘HanuMan’

Sivakarthikeyan and director Ravikumar reunite for ‘Ayalaan’ sequel

Bhavatharini, daughter of Ilaiyaraaja, passes away

Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu’s next titled ‘Maareesan’

Pa Ranjith speaks out on Rajinikanth attending Ram temple consecration

Jim Sarbh on board Dhanush’s film with Sekhar Kammula; Devi Sri Prasad to compose music

Shruti Haasan to headline international film ‘Chennai Story’

Vishal wraps up shooting for Hari’s ‘Rathnam’

Divyah Khosla Kumar’s Telugu-Hindi film ‘Hero Heeroine’ launched with first poster

World cinema

Julianne Moore to star in Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘The Room Next Door’

Mattel is bringing ‘Bob the Builder’ to the big screen

Lily Gladstone to star in Charlie Kaufman’s ‘The Memory Police’ adaptation

‘Squid Game’ season two coming to Netflix in 2024

Trailers

Glen Powell, Richard Linklater put a quirky, sunny spin on assassin movies in ‘Hit Man’ teaser trailer

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika take us into a supernatural world in ‘Shaitaan’ teaser

Yami Gautam is an Intelligence Officer fighting terrorism in ‘Article 370’ teaser

Fahadh Faasil, Jithu Madhavan promise a wacky ride in ‘Aavesham’ teaser

Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ trailer sees him face off against Conor McGregor

A mysterious pregnancy haunts Sydney Sweeney in ‘Immaculate’ trailer

Essential reading

1) Lijo Jose Pellissery interview on ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’

>> The Malayalam director on incorporating elements from around the globe in in his Mohanlal-starrer

2) Lulu Wang interview on Nicole Kidman-starrer ‘Expats’

>> ‘The Farewell’ director speaks about collaborating with Kidman and her all-female writers’ room

3) Director Gokul on ‘Singapore Saloon’ and working with RJ Balaji

>> The filmmaker talks about his coming-of-age dramedy and why he prefers working with new actors

4) Shanthnu and Prithvi Rajan on ‘Blue Star’ and love for cricket

>> The actors speak about their characters in the film and learning to play the unorthodox cricket of the ‘90s

5) ‘Perilloor Premier League’ was a welcome break for me, says actor Jaya Kurup

>> The actor discusses the success of her Malayalam web series and more

6) Director Anand Ekarshi talks about ‘Aattam’

>> The filmmaker on why auditing a crime against a woman can be as criminal as the crime

7) On the ‘Annapoorani’ debate and the tyranny of taste

>> Why the deafening silence of the artistic community over the Nayanthara-starrer is concerning

8) India’s expanding animation slate

>> How international backing and adult themes are helping homegrown animators

9) The daring dystopia of Ishan Shukla’s ‘Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust’

>> Animation filmmaker Shukla discusses game engines and dystopian storytelling

10) Documentary ‘The Otherside’ puts the spotlight on women in the food industry

>> Hyderabad’s Anusha Didigeon on presenting the journey of women in the F&B industry

11) Why ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ was shot by a mostly female crew

>> Director Shuchi Talati on building a safe space for her cast could be vulnerable

12) Tamil filmmaker Avinash Prakash on IFFR selection ‘Naangal

>> The filmmaker speaks about turning some of his most unforgettable childhood days into a film

13) Abhijit Mahesh on ‘Bachelor Party’ and becoming a director

>> The ‘Kirik Party’ writer discusses his foray into filmmaking and helming a college comedy

14) How ‘Kaatera’ is bringing joy to single-screen theatres across Karnataka

>> Film exhibitors weigh in on the runaway success of Darshan’s film

What to watch

1) Hrithik Roshan’s charms fail to lift ‘Fighter’

2) ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ is less than the sum of its parts

3) RJ Balaji’s ‘Singapore Saloon’ is partly funny

4) Ashok Selvan, Shanthnu knock it out of the park in ‘Blue Star’

5) Jodie Foster leads a chilling mystery in ‘True Detective: Night Country’

6) Vijay Raghavendra anchors the gripping ‘Case of Kondana’

6) ‘Hadinelentu’ is a powerful reflection on caste divide and inequality

7) Diganth, Yogi salvage ‘Bachelor Party’

8) ‘The Beekeeper’ is a satisfying pulpy thriller

9) K-drama ‘My Demon’ loses steam midway

