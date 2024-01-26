Around Tinsel Town
>> Oscars 2024 | ‘Oppenheimer’ leads with 13 nominations, ‘Barbie’ snubbed in two key categories
The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced this week. Christopher Nolan’s three-hour opus ‘Oppenheimer’ dominated with 13 nods including for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, though nominated in eight categories, was controversially snubbed for Best Director for Gerwig and Best Actress for Margot Robbie. Both Yorgos Lanthimos’ Frankenstein-inspired ‘Poor Things’ and Martin Scorsese’s Osage epic ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ were widely celebrated, with 11 and 10 nods apiece.
Here are a few highlights from the announcement.
> Here is the full list of nominations for Oscars 2024
> Ryan Gosling ‘disappointed’ with Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig snubs
> Lily Gladstone becomes first Native American actress nominee
> India-set ‘To Kill a Tiger’ nominated for best documentary
>> Amitabh Bachchan to Rajinikanth, Indian film stars attend Ram Temple consecration
A bevy of Indian cinema stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi and couples Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif visited Ayodhya to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. Singers Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam added a musical touch by performing Ram Bhajan at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Bollywood
Ranbir, Alia, Vicky to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, ‘Love & War’
Saif Ali Khan undergoes surgery in Mumbai
Yami Gautam’s political drama ‘Article 370’ to release in February
Kunal Keemu’s directorial debut gets release date
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ gets a release date
Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ streams on Netflix on Republic Day
Parineeti Chopra set officially foray into music as a singer
Anthony Hopkins ‘honoured’ to meet Salman Khan at Joy Awards
Hollywood
First look of Michael Jackson biopic out
Nicole Kidman to star in and produce film ‘Mice’
Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ set for March release
New ‘Jurassic World’ movie in the works
Ryan Reynolds wraps shooting of ‘Deadpool 3’
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reunite for crime thriller ‘Animals’
Chris Pratt to lead sci-fi thriller ‘Mercy’
Anne Hathaway walks out of Vanity Fair photoshoot in solidarity with Condé Nast union workers
Will Ferrell says he had ‘zero knowledge’ about trans community before best friend came out as trans
Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian thriller ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ premieres at Sundance
‘Oppenheimer’ to be shown in Japan, 8 months after ‘Barbenheimer’ outrage
Lindsay Lohan to headline Netflix movie ‘Our Little Secret’
Regional cinema
Director Prasanth Varma announces sequel to ‘HanuMan’
Sivakarthikeyan and director Ravikumar reunite for ‘Ayalaan’ sequel
Bhavatharini, daughter of Ilaiyaraaja, passes away
Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu’s next titled ‘Maareesan’
Pa Ranjith speaks out on Rajinikanth attending Ram temple consecration
Jim Sarbh on board Dhanush’s film with Sekhar Kammula; Devi Sri Prasad to compose music
Shruti Haasan to headline international film ‘Chennai Story’
Vishal wraps up shooting for Hari’s ‘Rathnam’
Divyah Khosla Kumar’s Telugu-Hindi film ‘Hero Heeroine’ launched with first poster
World cinema
Julianne Moore to star in Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘The Room Next Door’
Mattel is bringing ‘Bob the Builder’ to the big screen
Lily Gladstone to star in Charlie Kaufman’s ‘The Memory Police’ adaptation
‘Squid Game’ season two coming to Netflix in 2024
Trailers
Glen Powell, Richard Linklater put a quirky, sunny spin on assassin movies in ‘Hit Man’ teaser trailer
Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika take us into a supernatural world in ‘Shaitaan’ teaser
Yami Gautam is an Intelligence Officer fighting terrorism in ‘Article 370’ teaser
Fahadh Faasil, Jithu Madhavan promise a wacky ride in ‘Aavesham’ teaser
Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ trailer sees him face off against Conor McGregor
A mysterious pregnancy haunts Sydney Sweeney in ‘Immaculate’ trailer
Essential reading
1) Lijo Jose Pellissery interview on ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’
>> The Malayalam director on incorporating elements from around the globe in in his Mohanlal-starrer
2) Lulu Wang interview on Nicole Kidman-starrer ‘Expats’
>> ‘The Farewell’ director speaks about collaborating with Kidman and her all-female writers’ room
3) Director Gokul on ‘Singapore Saloon’ and working with RJ Balaji
>> The filmmaker talks about his coming-of-age dramedy and why he prefers working with new actors
4) Shanthnu and Prithvi Rajan on ‘Blue Star’ and love for cricket
>> The actors speak about their characters in the film and learning to play the unorthodox cricket of the ‘90s
5) ‘Perilloor Premier League’ was a welcome break for me, says actor Jaya Kurup
>> The actor discusses the success of her Malayalam web series and more
6) Director Anand Ekarshi talks about ‘Aattam’
>> The filmmaker on why auditing a crime against a woman can be as criminal as the crime
7) On the ‘Annapoorani’ debate and the tyranny of taste
>> Why the deafening silence of the artistic community over the Nayanthara-starrer is concerning
8) India’s expanding animation slate
>> How international backing and adult themes are helping homegrown animators
9) The daring dystopia of Ishan Shukla’s ‘Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust’
>> Animation filmmaker Shukla discusses game engines and dystopian storytelling
10) Documentary ‘The Otherside’ puts the spotlight on women in the food industry
>> Hyderabad’s Anusha Didigeon on presenting the journey of women in the F&B industry
11) Why ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ was shot by a mostly female crew
>> Director Shuchi Talati on building a safe space for her cast could be vulnerable
12) Tamil filmmaker Avinash Prakash on IFFR selection ‘Naangal
>> The filmmaker speaks about turning some of his most unforgettable childhood days into a film
13) Abhijit Mahesh on ‘Bachelor Party’ and becoming a director
>> The ‘Kirik Party’ writer discusses his foray into filmmaking and helming a college comedy
14) How ‘Kaatera’ is bringing joy to single-screen theatres across Karnataka
>> Film exhibitors weigh in on the runaway success of Darshan’s film
What to watch
1) Hrithik Roshan’s charms fail to lift ‘Fighter’
2) ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ is less than the sum of its parts
3) RJ Balaji’s ‘Singapore Saloon’ is partly funny
4) Ashok Selvan, Shanthnu knock it out of the park in ‘Blue Star’
5) Jodie Foster leads a chilling mystery in ‘True Detective: Night Country’
6) Vijay Raghavendra anchors the gripping ‘Case of Kondana’
6) ‘Hadinelentu’ is a powerful reflection on caste divide and inequality
7) Diganth, Yogi salvage ‘Bachelor Party’
8) ‘The Beekeeper’ is a satisfying pulpy thriller
9) K-drama ‘My Demon’ loses steam midway

