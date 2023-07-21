July 21, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

In his first statement on the violence raging in Manipur since May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, expressed “anguish and anger” at the sexual violence against two women that came to light in a viral video. He vowed that the guilty would not be spared and the law would act with its “full might”. Four persons have been arrested till date for the incident.

“What happened in Manipur cannot be forgiven,” he said, during his customary remarks at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, adding, “My heart is filled with anger and anguish. The incident in Manipur is a matter of shame to any civilised society. Those who have committed this crime will be punished, but this incident has made 140 crore Indians hang their heads in shame”.

Mr. Modi was responding to the footage of two women being stripped and paraded naked in Thoubal district of Manipur. However, he did not respond to the new INDIA coalition’s demand that he give a comprehensive statement on the situation in the State. Parliament has been disrupted for two days as the Opposition continues to demand a full-length discussion on the Manipur violence.

“I appeal to all Chief Ministers, let they be of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur, that they strengthen all law enforcement for the protection of women. In any corner of this country, under any party’s government in any State, law and order is prioritised, and so is the honour and safety of women. I assure the people that those who have perpetrated this crime will be punished and those who do such violence to our Manipuri daughters will never be forgiven,” Mr. Modi said.

On July 19, a video clip emerged of two women being stripped and paraded by a mob. While the incident occurred two months ago, the police registered a case of gang-rape and abduction only this week. The incident is alleged to have taken place on May 4 at Nongpok Sekmai in Thoubal district when three women were trying to escape a violent mob that had attacked their village in Kangpokpi district.

According to the FIR, a mob of around 900-1,000 men snatched the women who had fled towards a forest and were then rescued by the police. Manipur has been ravaged with ethnic violence between Kuki and Meitei tribes since May, killing over 140 and wounding over 300.

