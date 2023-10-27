‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ review, Scorsese interview

October 27, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> Vijay’s ‘Leo’ beats Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ at weekend global box office

According to estimates released by Comscore, Vijay’s Tamil film Leo debuted in third position at the global box office over the last weekend, with $31.2 million worldwide. While Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, positioned itself as number one in that list with $44 million, in terms of worldwide cumulative among new releases, Leo earned $48.5 million in its four-day run compared with the $44 million earned by Killers of the Flower Moon.

>> Mani Ratnam, Luca Guadagnino to be honoured at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Renowned filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Luca Guadagnino will be honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award at the 2023 Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The award, which honours individuals who have made outstanding, long-lasting contributions to the world of film and cinema, will be bestowed on them on the festival’s opening day.

Bollywood

Karan Johar, Guneet Monga announce collaboration on Hindi adaptation of French classic ‘The Intouchables’

Richa Chadha to receive ‘Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres’ award from the French government

Rohit Shetty’s maiden series ‘Indian Police Force’ to premiere on Prime Video in January

Yash Raj Films’ maiden web-series ‘The Railway Men’ to stream on Netflix from November 18

Shahid Kapoor’s film with Rosshan Andrrews titled ‘Deva’ and is for a release in October 2024

Vivek Agnihotri announces new film ‘Parva’, a ‘historical recounting of Mahabharata’

Tara Sutaria’s ‘Apurva’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 15

Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor reunite for horror comedy

Tanya Maniktala is ‘P.I. Meena’ in new detective series

Aayush Sharma-led ‘Ruslaan’ to hit screens in January

Hollywood

Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ release pushed to 2025 as actors strike drags on

Richard Roundtree, the first Black action movie hero, has died at 81

Taylor Swift bests Martin Scorsese at box office, but ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ opens strongly

From Joaquin Phoenix to Mahershala Ali, 55 US celebs urge President Biden to call for ceasefire in Gaza

Apple TV+ announces new documentary about John Lennon’s murder

Daniel Radcliffe to produce documentary on ‘Harry Potter’ stunt double

Veena Sud boards Amazon’s ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ series as showrunner

Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire join Keira Knightley’s Netflix spy series ‘Black Doves’

Regional Cinema

Suriya, Sudha Kongara reunite for ‘Suriya 43’, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya, and Vijay Varma

Cast and crew of Vijay-Venkat Prabhu’s ‘Thalapathy 68’ revealed

Vikram-Pa Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’ to release on January 26, 2024

Crew of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s ‘KH234’ revealed

Chiranjeevi-Vassishta’s ‘Mega 156’ goes on floors with a celebratory song recording by Keeravani

Ravi Teja, Gopichand Malineni’s film ‘RT4GM’ goes on floors

PS Vinothraj’s ‘Koozhangal’ to premiere on Sony LIV on October 27

Nani-Vivek Athreya film titled ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’; SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan join cast

Mammootty announces new project with director Vysakh titled ‘Turbo’

Actor Joju George to make directorial debut with ‘Pani’

First look of Tovino Thomas’ film, ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’, out

Raj B Shetty’s ‘Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye’ gets a release date

Rashmika Mandanna’s next titled ‘The Girlfriend

Srinidhi Shetty joins cast of ‘Kichcha 47’, Sudeep’s next with Cheran

Trailers

Trailer of ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 8 shows Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on the couch

Trailer of Gautham Menon and Vikram’s slick action-fest ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ out

Teaser of Nayanthara’s 75th film, ‘Annapoorani’, out

Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat relive past lives in trailer of Avinash Arun’s new film ‘Three Of Us’

‘Otta’ trailer shows Asif Ali, Arjun Ashokan in Resul Pookutty’s intense directorial debut

New in streaming

Coming soon to Netflix: Season 2 of the adventure series Princess Power, Burning Betrayal, an adaptation of Sue Hecker’s novel, crime drama Pain Hustlers, and more

New on Prime Video this week: The latest instalment of Transformers, Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts, Second season of Aspirants, German psychological thriller Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy, and more

Coming to Apple TV+: The Pigeon Tunner, a documentary on British spy David Cornwell, romantic drama Fingernails, the four-part docuseries The Enfield Poltergeist and more

New on Disney + Hotstar in October: LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, FX’s American Horror Stories, a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s hit anthology series, and more

Essential reading

1) Martin Scorsese: ‘Robert De Niro is the only one who really knows where I come from’

>> He talks about accurately representing the Osage community in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and how his relationships with De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio have evolved

2) Vidhu Vinod Chopra on ‘12th Fail,’ why he cast Vikrant Massey, and Ingmar Bergman’s three commandments

>> The filmmaker also speaks about how the film is an ode to civil servants who value probity in public life

3) Actor-singer Bae Suzy: ‘Through Doona, I am representing all K-pop idols’

>> Along with co-star Yang Se Jong and director Lee Jung Hyo, the former K-pop idol speaks about her latest K-drama ‘Doona!’

4) Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa on ‘Leo’ and the gargantuan efforts behind the making of Vijay’s latest

>> He talks about reuniting with Vijay, getting into the world of Lokesh Kanagaraj, and how his arsenal of equipment and technology aided in the making

5) Warangal to LA, here’s how Sripal Sama produced and directed the indie ‘How is That for a Monday?’

>> The US-based techie and actor Kaushik Ghantasala discuss their English-Telugu American indie film, which touches upon identity, racism, police brutality and class differences

6) Actor Nagabhushana on the village comedy ‘Tagaru Palya’ and the relevance of rooted stories

>> The Kannada actor speaks about playing a village boy in his latest comedy-drama and on recovering from a major personal setback

7) A breakdown of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU: How the timelines of ‘Kaithi’, ‘Vikram’ and ‘Leo’ are interconnected

>> Here’s a look at what has happened so far in the filmmaker’s world of vigilantes and their battle for a drug-free society

8) Shruti Haasan on ‘Monster Machine’, her ambition, and breaking boundaries

>> As her new single ‘Monster Machine’ releases, the actor-singer explains why she sees the album as a dark, feminine cry of self-love

9) From dad’s music videos to lead actor: Karan Hariharan on his film debut in ‘Pyaar Hai To Hai’

>> Karan Hariharan, son of the legendary playback singer Hariharan, speaks about making his debut as a lead actor in the Hindi romantic drama ‘Pyaar Hai To Hai’

10) How ‘Henry Sugar’ and ‘Poison’ captures Wes Anderson’s fascination with India

>> A deep-dive on how Wes Anderson’s movie adaptations of Roald Dahl stories touch upon colonialism and its cliches

11) Confused about your weekend watch? This home-grown movie recommendation platform offers solutions

>> Nokio’s Rohan Jacob speaks about the importance of a personal movie recommendation platform in the age of overwhelming content

12) Malayalam documentary ‘Melaprayanam’ focusses on chenda maestro Kalamandalam Unnikrishnan’s story

>> Directed by Vinu Vasudevan, the hour-long documentary delves into Unnikrishnan’s life and his contributions to the Kathakali stage

What to watch

1) ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, Martin Scorsese’s slow-burn look at the troubling birth of enterprise, is frustratingly opaque

2) Kangana Ranaut’s surgical strike ‘Tejas’ goes kaput

3) With ‘12th Fail’, Vidhu Vinod Chopra delivers yet another hug of hope that is more earnest than magical

4) Resul Pookutty’s directorial debut ‘Otta’ fails to make a mark, despite its lofty intentions

5) Sampoornesh Babu’s sharp political satire, ‘Martin Luther King’, is a timely reminder of the power of voting

6) ‘Tagaru Palya’ is an old-fashioned village drama with a few laughs

7) ‘How is That For a Monday?’ is a heartwarming story of race, identity and humanity

8) In ‘Upload’ season 3, Greg Daniels is back with more giggles and gigabytes of social consciousness

9) Bae Suzy is at her best in ‘Doona!’, a nuanced coming-of-age story

10) ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’ is a fascinating portrait of a spy as a novelist

11) ‘Old Dads’, Bill Burr and Co’s uphill battle against political correctness, is a misfire

12) Anand Ekarshi’s assured debut ‘Aattam’ trains a harsh, critical lens on male behaviour

13) ‘Bodies’, Stephen Graham’s time-travelling whodunnit series, just about brings it home

14) Josephine Langford lights up ‘The Other Zoey’, a knowing, modern love story

