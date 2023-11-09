November 09, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

The Kerala government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court for the second time in two weeks against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, accusing him of trying to “defeat the rights of the people” of the State by indefinitely sitting on several crucial Bills, especially those addressing post-COVID public health concerns.

The State said the arbitrary show of lack of urgency by the Governor violated the fundamental right to life of the people of Kerala. “The conduct of the Governor in keeping Bills pending for long and indefinite periods of time is manifestly arbitrary and also violates Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution. Additionally, it defeats the rights of the people of the State of Kerala under Article 21 (right to life) of the Constitution, by denying them the benefits of welfare legislation enacted by the State Assembly,” the State said.

The 461-page special leave petition appeals a Kerala HC judgment delivered on November 30 last year, which refused to fix a time limit for the Governor to deal with Bills presented to him under Article 200 of the Constitution. The State government submitted that the first proviso to Article 200, which governs the conduct of the Governor, mandates immediate consideration and action when a Bill is presented to him for assent. The Governor can either declare his assent to the Bill, return it with a message to the House or refer it to the President. However, the Article requires the Governor to act “as soon as possible”, that is within a reasonable time.

The State said eight key Bills were pending with the Governor. Some of these Bills have been held back for over two years. Senior advocate K.K. Venugopal, appearing in the case for the State, recently informed the SC that the Governor continued to be unfazed even after it had moved the top court against him.

Besides Kerala, other non-BJP-ruled States have also approached the SC against their Governors for “unreasonably” delaying the passing of crucial Bills into law. Their pending Bills too cover sectors such as public health, higher education, Lokayukta and cooperative societies.

The Court had earlier expressed displeasure at Governors holding back key Bills. While hearing a petition filed by the Punjab government accusing the Governor of sitting on seven key Bills, the Chief Justice of India termed it a “serious issue”, as he asked Governors and CMs to do “a little bit of soul-searching”. “The Governors should not be oblivious of the fact that they are not elected by the people,” the Chief Justice noted.

