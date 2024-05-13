Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced 10 guarantees that will be fulfilled if the INDIA bloc came to power at the Centre.

The list, titled “Kejriwal ki 10 Guarantee”, comprises free 24-hour power supply, good education, free healthcare that is not based on insurance schemes, freedom for the Indian Army to retrieve Indian territory occupied by China, scrapping the Agniveer scheme, fixing MSP on all crops according to the Swaminathan Commission report, two crore jobs for the youth, ease of doing business for traders, full Statehood for Delhi, and destroying the BJP’s “washing machine” that gives protection to “corrupt persons” who join the party.

“I do not want to become PM of the country. But it is my guarantee that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, I will ensure that these will be implemented on a war footing,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The AAP leader said he had not discussed the guarantees with the other members of the INDIA bloc but said they would have no objection to the guarantees as these “promises should have already been implemented for the people of India” and would lay the foundation for a “new India”.

Mr. Kejriwal said the INDIA bloc would form the next government and the AAP would be a part of it. He also said people will have to choose between “Modi ki Guarantee” and “Kejriwal ki Guarantee”. “Modi’s guarantees have not been fulfilled but Kejriwal’s guarantees are a brand as they have been fulfilled in Delhi and Punjab where the AAP is in power,” he said.

Reacting to Mr. Kejriwal’s guarantees, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “Mr. Kejriwal runs a government of lies and does politics of false promises but the people of the country will no longer be misled. No matter how many guarantees he gives, he is only doing it to stay in the news as it is unlikely that his party will win even one seat.”

The Delhi CM is out on interim bail till June 1 in a money laundering case in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. On Sunday, Mr. Kejriwal also said the AAP grew stronger during the 50 days he was in jail despite the BJP “trying to break the outfit to topple their government” in the national capital. Meanwhile, the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election began Monday morning. Voting is being held in 96 seats across 10 States and Union Territories.

