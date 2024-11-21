1. CM Siddaramaiah calls on Finance Minister with request to enhance NABARD funding for Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on November 21 and urged her to take immediate steps to enhance Karnataka’s allocation of short term credit limit for Seasonal Agricultural Operations (ST-SAO) at concessional rate of interest by NABARD for 2024-25. The credit limit for Karnataka has been slashed by 58% compared to last year.

The CM brought to the Union Minister’s notice that the Karnataka government has set a target of disbursing short-term agricultural loans of ₹25,000 crore to 35 lakh farmers for the year 2024-25, which will be in jeopardy if credit limit is not enhanced. For 2023-24, NABARD had sanctioned SAO concessional limit of ₹5,600 crore. But for 2024-25, as against the applied limit of ₹9,162 crore, NABARD has sanctioned an agricultural loan limit of only ₹2,340 crore.

2. BBMP e-khata system uses blockchain technology to protect data and carry out foolproof transactions

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has used blockchain technology to make the e-Khata system fool-proof and protect data from hacking. On October 1, the BBMP rolled out an e-khata system for property owners to download e-khata, an electronic version of A or B khata. The owners can apply for this document on www.bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has helped BBMP adopt this blockchain technology, which stores data in various nodes connected to one another digitally through a chain. Simply put, the data is stored in parallel, or it is a replica of each other. This protects data from manipulation, and also every transaction in the system will be verified by each block.

3. Four-time Karnataka MLA Manohar Tahasildar passes away at 78

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka Minister Manohar Tahasildar passed away on November 18 in a private hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 78. He had been admitted to Shankar private hospital at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru.

Tahasildar was a four-time MLA from Hangal legislative Assembly constituency. He won the seat in 1978, 1989, 1999, and 2013. However, he didn’t contest the elections in 2018.

4. Vikram Gowda encounter: Police did their duty, says Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said that police ‘did their duty’ in the alleged exchange of fire between Anti Naxal Force (ANF) and Maoists at Peetabailu near Hebri in Udupi district on November 18.

Maoist leader Vikram Gowda was killed in the exchange of fire at about 6 p.m. on November 18. On November 21, during a visit to Mookambika temple at Kollur in Udupi district, Mr. Shivakumar said that protecting people is the duty of police.