1. Infosys Science Foundation announces prize winners for 2024, two women among six winners

The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) announced the winners of the Infosys Prize 2024 in six categories — Economics, Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities and Social Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. The Infosys Prize honours the accomplishments of individuals whose research and scholarship significantly impact India.

In 2024, the ISF decided to honour researchers under 40, emphasising the need for early recognition of exceptional talent. The prize for each category comprises a gold medal, a citation, and a purse of $100,000 (or its equivalent in rupees). The laureates of Infosys Prize 2024 were selected by an international panel of jurors comprising renowned scholars and experts. Click here to read about the winners.

2. BJP challenges CM Siddaramaiah to prove ₹50 crore bribe allegation

Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on November 14, 2024, challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to disclose the source of his allegation that ₹50 crore bribe each was offered to 50 Congress MLAs to topple the government and prove his charge. He said the Chief Minister has lost faith in his own MLAs and, hence, was levelling false allegations.

At an event in Mysuru on November 13, 2024, Mr. Siddaramaiah had alleged that the opposition BJP had offered ₹50 crore each to 50 Congress MLAs to remove his government. He reiterated the claim that “none of the Congress MLAs had accepted the offer”, due to which the BJP is now resorting to filing false cases against him.

3. Centre requests Karnataka HC to direct State government to vacate madrasa in Srirangapatna Jama Masjid

The Central government has requested the Karnataka High Court to direct the Mandya district administration and the State government to clear a madrasa operating within the premises of the historic Jama Masjid in Srirangapatna. The Waqf Board, opposing this move, has claimed the mosque as its property and defended the right to conduct madrasa activities there.

The matter was brought before a division bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria following a public interest litigation filed by a person named Abhishek Gowda from Kabbalu village in Kanakapura taluk. The petition alleged “unauthorised madrasa activities” within the mosque.

4. HC notice to State and Centre on plea to stop commercialisation of breast milk by private organisations

The Karnataka High Court ordered issue of notice to the State and Central governments on a PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to stop operations of private organisations engaged in commercialisation of breast milk in the form of collection, marketing and sale. On November 13, a division bench passed the order on the petition filed by Munegowda, a Bengaluru resident.

The counsel for the Karnataka government brought to the notice of the bench that the Central government had some time ago issued directions to States to cancel the licences issued to private organisations ‘treating mother’s milk as ayurveda, siddha, unani drug’. A private entity had challenged the order before the High Court, and the issue is pending adjudication.

5. Police arrest six persons for selling charas-laced chocolates in Bengaluru

Jigani police have busted an inter-State drug racket and arrested a gang of six persons selling charas-laced chocolates to their customers, mostly paan shop owners, in and around Bengaluru. The accused were allegedly caught red-handed while they were waiting to deliver the chocolates and marijuana packs, on November 13.

The police have seized five packets of charas-laced chocolates, and 450 grams of marijuana from them. The charas-laced chocolates were packed with the brand name ‘Shri Mahakaal’. They looked like normal chocolate from outside.