1. Karnataka Ministers seek action against Pralhad Joshi for ‘agent’ comment on retired HC judge Michael D’Cunha

The Congress has petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to initiate action against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for undermining the inquiry process and calling a retired judge an ‘agent’. The retired high court judge Michael D’Cunha investigated the alleged irregularities in purchases made by the government of Karnataka, under BJP, during Covid-19.

Urging the Governor to bring the matter to the attention of the President and highlighting the need for immediate action against the Union Minister, Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and Dinesh Gundu Rao have said that the Union Minister’s statement warrant an inquiry into his motives and accountability for actions that contravene the principles of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

2. Zameer Ahmed Khan kicks up another row with ‘racist’ remark about Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy

Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan allegedly remarked about the colour of the skin of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy while talking about the by-elections to three constituencies in Karnataka. Mr. Khan is already facing flak for the waqf controversy that has snowballed into a big issue now in Karnataka.

While addressing a rally at Channapatna on November 10, Mr. Khan explained the reason for C.P. Yogeshwar not contesting on a JD(S) ticket and quitting BJP. “C.P. Yogeshwar did not go to JD(S) because kalia (the black man) Kumaraswamy is worse than BJP. After going with BJP, Mr. Kumaraswamy is planning to buy Muslim votes. Instead, Muslims will pool money and buy your (Mr. Kumaraswamy’s) family.”

3. Associated Managements of English Medium Schools lodges complaint with Lokayukta against Bengaluru North DDPI

The Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), an organisation of private schools, has lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta against the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) of Bengaluru North district for alleged inaction on unauthorised schools.

The organisation has requested the Lokayukta to conduct an inquiry into dereliction of duty by officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL). In the complaint, KAMS alleged that unauthorised schools are operating within the jurisdiction of the DDPI of Bengaluru North district. Despite raising this matter, no action has been initiated, KAMS has alleged.

4. WATCH | Tunga Aarati held in Shivamogga as part of campaign to clean river Tungabhadra

Tunga Aarati, an event resembling Ganga Aarati in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, was held on the bank of Tungabhadra in Shivamogga as part of an ongoing campaign for a clean river.

On November 10, a group of priests clad in saffron performed aarati (prayer using lamps) to the river. The aarati served as a visual treat to the people who had gathered for the event.