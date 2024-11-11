 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

Updated - November 11, 2024 06:21 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar
Hubballi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi addresses the media regarding the waqf, Hanuman temple and open land, in Hubballi, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

Hubballi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi addresses the media regarding the waqf, Hanuman temple and open land, in Hubballi, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Karnataka Ministers seek action against Pralhad Joshi for ‘agent’ comment on retired HC judge Michael D’Cunha

The Congress has petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to initiate action against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for undermining the inquiry process and calling a retired judge an ‘agent’. The retired high court judge Michael D’Cunha investigated the alleged irregularities in purchases made by the government of Karnataka, under BJP, during Covid-19.

Urging the Governor to bring the matter to the attention of the President and highlighting the need for immediate action against the Union Minister, Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and Dinesh Gundu Rao have said that the Union Minister’s statement warrant an inquiry into his motives and accountability for actions that contravene the principles of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

2. Zameer Ahmed Khan kicks up another row with ‘racist’ remark about Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy

Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan allegedly remarked about the colour of the skin of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy while talking about the by-elections to three constituencies in Karnataka. Mr. Khan is already facing flak for the waqf controversy that has snowballed into a big issue now in Karnataka.

While addressing a rally at Channapatna on November 10, Mr. Khan explained the reason for C.P. Yogeshwar not contesting on a JD(S) ticket and quitting BJP. “C.P. Yogeshwar did not go to JD(S) because kalia (the black man) Kumaraswamy is worse than BJP. After going with BJP, Mr. Kumaraswamy is planning to buy Muslim votes. Instead, Muslims will pool money and buy your (Mr. Kumaraswamy’s) family.”

3. Associated Managements of English Medium Schools lodges complaint with Lokayukta against Bengaluru North DDPI

The Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), an organisation of private schools, has lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta against the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) of Bengaluru North district for alleged inaction on unauthorised schools.

The organisation has requested the Lokayukta to conduct an inquiry into dereliction of duty by officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL). In the complaint, KAMS alleged that unauthorised schools are operating within the jurisdiction of the DDPI of Bengaluru North district. Despite raising this matter, no action has been initiated, KAMS has alleged.

4. WATCH | Tunga Aarati held in Shivamogga as part of campaign to clean river Tungabhadra

Tunga Aarati, an event resembling Ganga Aarati in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, was held on the bank of Tungabhadra in Shivamogga as part of an ongoing campaign for a clean river.

On November 10, a group of priests clad in saffron performed aarati (prayer using lamps) to the river. The aarati served as a visual treat to the people who had gathered for the event.

Published - November 11, 2024 06:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.